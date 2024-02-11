Super Bowl 2024 Conspiracy Theory: Chiefs Have A Better Win-Loss Record With Their Red Uniforms Than 49ers White Uniforms

Super Bowl 2024 isn't all about the Chiefs vs 49ers Super Bowl LIV rematch but also about what uniforms they will wear. Interestingly, the Chiefs have a better win-loss record with their red uniforms compared to the 49ers White Uniforms. In fact, this might just predict who the Super Bowl 2024 winner is.

Who is the Super Bowl 2024 winner according to a new conspiracy theory?

With the Super Bowl 2024 less than 24 hours away, there's a new conspiracy theory that has come into light. This time, it's about the 49ers' White Uniforms and the Chiefs' red uniforms. The Super Bowl LVIII is somewhere a rematch for Super Bowl LIV. Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV and which uniform did they wear? The red ones!

But when it comes to 49ers White Uniforms, they don't have very good luck with it. In fact, if we compare the Chiefs' win-loss in their red uniform vs the 49ers’ white uniforms, the results are inclined toward Travis Kelce's team. The Chiefs' 2023 record with a red helmet, red jersey, and white pants is 6-4.

Talking about the 49ers’ white uniforms in Super Bowl 2024, which is a combination of Gold colored helmets and pants, paired with white jerseys, their record is 4-1. The one loss is against the Minnesota Vikings, while the wins come against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Eagles, and Commanders.

So if we look at the history, the Chiefs have a better record in winning the game in their Super Bowl jersey vs the 49ers white uniforms. So when it comes to who will be winning the Super Bowl 2024, there's a slightly better chance that the Chiefs might take the win. But that's just a probability.

We cannot ignore the fact that the 49ers have the most versatile offense while their defense is outstanding. In addition to the leadership and performance matrix of Brock Purdy, we cannot just ignore how good they are. So there's a good chance that the tables can turn anytime during Sunday's game.