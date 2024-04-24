'Life Doesn't Give You Answers': Celine Dion Opens Up About Dealing With Stiff Person Syndrome While Putting Her Career On Hold

Celine Dion was diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome in 2022. Putting a career of decades on hold, Dion revealed that initially, she was questioned about how this happened.

In a conversation with Vogue France, the Canadian singer shared that she carries a positive attitude toward life and that the disease cannot stop her from achieving heights in her singing career. The All By Myself crooner added that her SPS is “causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Celine Dion’s Statement Over Living Life With Disease

Speaking to Vogue about her mobility difficulties and Stiff Person Syndrome, Dion shared, “At the beginning, I would ask myself: Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?”

Adding further, she said, "Life doesn't give you any answers. You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason. The way I see it, I have two choices. Either I train like an athlete and work super hard, or I switch off, and it's over; I stay at home, listen to my songs, stand in front of my mirror, and sing to myself."

Continuing on the same lines, the singer disclosed, "I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team. I want to be the best I can be. My goal is to see the Eiffel Tower again! I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me.”

Is SPS Curable?

According to Dion, Stiff Person Syndrome has no cure. The God Bless America singer shared, “For now, I have to learn to live with it … Five days a week, I undergo athletic, physical, and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, and my voice.”

She added, “For four years, I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready ... As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’ I don’t know ... My body will tell me.”

Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS) has affected nearly 8,000 people worldwide. According to medical experts, “SPS, an extremely rare autoimmune neurological disorder affecting an estimated 8,000 people worldwide, causes muscle spasms and stiffness and can cause a loss of mobility.”

Currently, Celine Dion has no plans to return to the stage.

