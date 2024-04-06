'Will Keep My Politics To Myself': Dwayne Johnson Reveals He Will Not Endorse Joe Biden For President Again

Dwayne Johnson will not be endorsing any presidential candidate this year, the actor confirmed during an interview with Fox News on Friday. The Rock had publicly endorsed Joe Biden for president during the 2020 elections. It turns out he regrets it!

Here's what Dwayne Johnson said about steering clear of politics this election season:

‘I’m not going to do that’ says The Rock about endorsing a presidential candidate this year — Here's Why!

“The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time,” Johnson told Fox News’ Will Cain.

“I thought, ‘I’m in this position where I have some influence [and] share: This is who I'm going to endorse.’ I'm not going to do that; I was then the most followed man in the world and am today, and I appreciate that…but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts, which is division. That got me. I didn't realize that then; I just felt like there was a lot of unrest and I'd like things to calm down.”

Johnson had endorsed Biden in his first run against Trump in 2020, saluting his “compassion, heart, drive and soul.”

On Fox News on Friday, Johnson continued, “The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now going into this election. I will not do that [endorse a candidate]. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that. There will be no endorsement. At this level of influence, I will keep my politics to myself. It is between me and the ballot box. But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people, and whoever they vote for is my president, and who I will support 100 percent.”

Dwayne Johnson shares thoughts on division in America: Does he have political ambitions?

Elsewhere in the interview, Will Cain asked Johnson if he was happy with the state of America. To this, the Baywatch actor sharply said: “No.”

“Today’s cancel culture, woke culture, division, etc.—that bugs me,” he added. “In the spirit of that, to either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real…and that might make people upset and piss people off, and that'd be okay.”

As for his interest in running for the chair, or any political position for that matter, Johnson noted: “That’s not my intention. I'm not a politician.”

In a 2022 interview on CBS Mornings, Johnson said a presidential run was “off that table” because “I love being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

Last year, though, on Trevor Noah’s Spotify podcast What Now?, Johnson revealed that several political parties approached him in 2022 to ask if he would be interested in running for presidential elections after a 2021 political poll claimed 46% of U.S adults would support him if he were ever to go down that road.

