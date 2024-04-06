Gypsy Rose Blanchard Separated From Husband Ryan Anderson After Serious Altercation; Details Into her Troubled Marriage

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has trouble in paradise!

The convicted murderer who allegedly killed her mother got out of prison after serving eight years in December 2023. Her wedding to Ryan Anderson occurred through a jailhouse ceremony in 2022, but it did not have a fairytale ending!

What happened between Blanchard and Anderson?

An altercation that left Blanchard scared and stunned! A friend told People’s Magazine that the former had locked herself in the bathroom out of fear as Anderson banged on the door, allegedly screaming, "Let me in! Let me in!"

Blanchard, being scared for her life, called a relative to come pick her up as the banging sound intensified. "He got in her face and screamed," the friend claimed. At that moment, Blanchard, 32, knew it was the end of her two-year marriage.

"Gypsy said that she was afraid he was going to hit her. He didn't — but that happened in the past with her mother. So, her first instinct was to tighten up and be prepared. But she got to safety and called her lawyer, too. Ryan is a big guy, and she told me it was really scary," a friend told PEOPLE.

Blanchard was excited for her life with Anderson after Prison

The 32-year-old had an early release in December last year, and only within three months of being out of prison, the couple separated. This is not something she had anticipated!

Gypsy braced herself for scrutiny and fame in her life after prison. She previously told PEOPLE that she was willing to have an official wedding ceremony, this time with friends and family, a wedding dress, and a cake. But her fantasy never turned into reality, as her marriage was plagued with issues.

Her close friend Nadiya Vizier told the media outlet, "It was like she [Gypsy] was on a leash,” she said.

“What's the difference between being locked in a prison cell and feeling locked in her own home and marriage? She didn't want to put up with it anymore,” Vizier added.

Blanchard sparks dating rumours with Ken Urker

Despite having hopes for her marriage with Anderson, it deteriorated, and the couple called it quits in March this year. Shortly after her divorce, Blanchard was spotted with her ex-fiance Ken Urker, which sparked romance rumours.

After Urker watched the movie Mommy Dead and Dearest, he wrote a letter to Blanchard in prison, which eventually led to their engagement. But the couple split and the romance never bloomed. Recently, Urker visited Texas and got a couple’s tattoo with Blanchard.

"For them, it was even more than their strong bond. It was very personal," Vizier says. "It was something that brought them together. Ken has a husky, and Gypsy loves them and wants one. They were very excited, happy and a little nervous getting it," she added.