'Made Me Feel The Most Beautiful': Brenda Song Gushes About Partner Macaulay Culkin; Credits Him With Boosting Her Confidence

Brenda Song thanks Macaulay Culkin for boosting self-confidence in her natural beauty

Brenda Song recently revealed how much her relationship with Macaulay Culkin helps her feel more confident.

At a recent event marking the debut of Clarins' new Multi-Active collection, the 35-year-old actress known for her role in The Social Network, College Road Trip, shared a personal insight with People. Reflecting on her sense of beauty, she revealed,“it has a lot to do with my partner".

“I think he's the one that really made me feel the most beautiful when I'm about to go to bed and I have nothing on my face and I'm so tired,” she says of Culkin, 43. “We're about to watch some really silly thing on TV, and he looks at me, and [I’m like], ‘He makes me feel so confident.’ "

“I have someone who makes me feel beautiful without a stitch of makeup on, because he has to sit through my 20-minute self-care at night,” she adds.

Meanwhile, on her recent instagram post, she explains about her skincare routine.

Whereas, Macaulay Culkin known for Home Alone, My Girl, doesn't have much of a skincare regimen at all, according to Song.

“He has no skincare routine,” she tells People. “If he washes his face with water at night, I'm lucky. I'm the one that has to smear stuff on his face.”

“He's like a boy who's like, ‘I've never had to do anything. I'm never going to do anything.’ I was like, ‘Not the case for me,’ ” she continues. "It took me an hour and a half to get ready [for this event], and he came up at the last minute and in five minutes, he was done.”

Therefore, the romantic couple’s first meeting happened in Thailand in 2017 while working on the production of Seth Green's film Changeland, they gradually became engaged in 2022. Since then, they've collaborated on several projects and welcomed their two sons: Dakota, born in April 2021, and Carson, born in March 2023.

Brenda Song recalls Y2K Fashion and Disney channel days

Brenda Song discussed how her personal style and self-care practices have evolved since her Disney Channel days, considering the event's Y2K theme and Christina Aguilera's performance.

“It was the best time of my life,” Song says, recalling her early 2000s days. “It was very easy for me to pull into some Y2K. I feel like that was my youth, and at the time, I was going out with my friends and living my best Christina Aguilera life."

Moreover, Song claims to use the new Clarins Multi-Active moisturizer to maintain her youthful-looking skin, and she keeps her skincare routine straightforward by following a few essential rules.

“I didn't realize that my skin was feeling just so dull and fatigued, and it was called stress aging, and I was like, ‘What?’” she explains. “What I love about the multi-active moisturizer is that it does so many things in one product. For me, being so busy, I don't have to have a six-step routine. I just have something that does it all, and I don't have to think about it.”

In conclusion, Brenda Song accredits Macaulay Culkin who gives her confidence and helps her feel attractive even when she doesn't use cosmetics. Although they follow different skincare regimens, their love endures forever.

