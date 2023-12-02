Who is Brenda Song's ex Trace Cyrus? Exploring his life, career, and relationship with the actress

Trace Cyrus, known for his musical talent and family ties to Billy Ray and Miley Cyrus, has carved a unique path in the music industry. Beyond his musical endeavors with Metro Station and Ashland HIGH, his relationship with actress Brenda Song garnered attention over the years.

This article delves into Trace's life, career in music, and the highs and lows of his relationship with Brenda Song.

Who is Trace Cyrus?

Trace Dempsey Cyrus, born Neil Timothy Helson, is a musician known as Billy Ray Cyrus's son and Miley Cyrus's brother. He co-founded the band Metro Station and later pursued a solo career. Initially from Ashland, Kentucky, he was adopted by Billy Ray Cyrus at age four.

Despite dropping out of school, Trace's musical journey began with the song Country Music Has the Blues on Billy Ray's album Wanna Be Your Joe. He co-founded Metro Station in 2006 and later formed the band Ashland HIGH in 2010 before returning to Metro Station in 2014. Since 2017, he's been pursuing a solo career.

Brenda Song and Trace Cyrus: The relationship timeline

Trace Cyrus had an on-and-off relationship with actress Brenda Song from 2010 to 2017. The couple met in 2010 and made their relationship public at Nylon Magazine's Young Hollywood Party. They announced their engagement in October 2011, only to split in June 2012.

As reported by J-14, despite a brief separation, they sparked rumors of a reconciliation in 2013 but finally confirmed their split in 2015. Trace ultimately paid homage to their relationship in his song Brenda, which he released in 2018, marking the end of their long-term love story.

Brenda Song and Trace Cyrus called quits in 2017

Brenda Song and Trace Cyrus moved on in 2017, with Brenda seen with Macaulay Culkin and Trace spotted with Taylor. Brenda and Culkin met while filming the movie Changeland, released in 2019. The couple shared the news about the arrival of their son, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021 through Esquire magazine.

Further, Trace and Taylor disclosed their relationship in February 2018 and remained incredibly close thereafter, as reported by J-14. They openly shared their charming love story on social media. However, on January 1, 2020, Trace Cyrus revealed his separation from Taylor Lauren Sanders.

Trace Cyrus's musical journey and his romance with Brenda Song paint a colorful picture of his life and relationships, showcasing both his musical endeavors and personal experiences in the public eye.

