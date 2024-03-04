Did Jamie Lynn Spears Attend Britney Spears' Nemesis Christina Aguilera's Concert? Here's What We Know

Jamie Lynn Spears attended the concert of her sister Britney Spears’ nemesis on Saturday. Lynn Spears was seen enjoying herself at Christina Aguilera’s performance. As soon as the actress-singer got clicked at the concert venue, the pictures started doing the rounds on the internet. Speculating about how Britney Spears would react to the news, fans became agitated. There were multiple assumptions made as to how Jamie acquired the tickets to the show. However, the connections of the Spears sisters with Aguilera go way beyond their music careers. Hence, it would not have been a big deal to get a concert ticket for a sold-out show.

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s Relationship Over The Years

Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera’s relationship is always described as on and off. The ladies started together on the Disney show The Mickey Mouse Club. The rumor has it that Spears and Aguilera have seen each other as competitors; however, the singers have proved it to be false. During the recent Britney Spears controversy over her conservatorship, Aguilera came in support of the co-star. Taking to the social media platform, she wrote, “It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish. To be silenced, ignored, bullied or denied support by those ‘close’ to you is the most depleting, devastating and demeaning thing imaginable. The harmful mental and emotional damage this can take on a human spirit is nothing to be taken lightly.”

She also tweeted about Spears' conservatorship, “While I am not behind the closed doors of this very layered & personal yet public conversation – all I can do is share from my heart on what I’ve heard, read and seen in the media. The conviction and desperation of this plea for freedom leads me to believe that this person I once knew has been living without compassion or decency from those in control.”

Jamie Lynn Spears And Britney Spears’ Relationship

Jamie Lynn and her sister have had a strained relationship for quite some time now. The feud began when Lynn Spears was criticized by the public for not supporting her sister enough during her conservatorship testimonies. Later, their bond came under the radar after Britney mentioned their turbulent relations in her memoir, The Woman In Me. However, distance has been maintained between the sisters to date.

