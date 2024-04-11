Margot Robbie's Upcoming Project With Lucky Chaps And Lionsgate Production To Be A Monopoly Live-Action Film

Margot Robbie is bringing the Monopoly world to life!

After Barbie came out of the box and smashed box office records, the actress is looking for her next project with a similar take. It’s been confirmed that Robbie’s company, Lucky Chaps, is working on creating a live-action feature based on the board game Monopoly.

Margot Robbie’s take on Monopoly live action

Although the production house’s strategy for the narrative story is not mentioned, it will bring all the iconic characters from the game to life. Robbie, along with partners Tom Ackerley and Josie McNamara, is producing in collaboration with Hasbro Entertainment, which backs Monopoly. Lionsgate also extended its development rights to Lucky Chaps.

Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson spoke about the production company’s take on the movie without giving away too much. He said they have “a clear point of view” on the upcoming Monopoly movie.

He also shared why Lucky Chaps was the perfect production studio to adapt this film.

“I could not imagine a better production team for this beloved and iconic brand than LuckyChap,” Fogelson said. “They are exceptional producers who choose their projects with great thought and care and join Monopoly with a clear point of view.”

He also hoped this adaption to be the studio’s next big hit. We are tremendously excited to be working with the entire LuckyChap team on what we all believe can be their next blockbuster,” he said.

Other upcoming projects by Lucky Chaps

It seems like the Suicide Squad actress has become a pro at bringing fake worlds into the movie world after Barbie's success. That’s because Lucky Chaps is also creating a live-action version of “digital dollhouse” The Sims.

Before these projects kickstart, the production house’s prior projects, I, Tonya and Promising Young Woman, are also in the works. Lucky Chaps also backed the Sundance coming-of-age film My Old Ass which was sold to Amazon MGM studios at $15 million. Their next project is a Universal Pictures Christmas comedy called Naughty.

The production house gave a nod to working on Monopoly live-action with the statement, “Monopoly is a top property — pun fully intended.” There’s no doubt that Robbie’s production company is dreaming big things with the film.