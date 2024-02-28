Marvel Phase 5: Here Are The Next Seven Releases MCU Is Planning For Its Two Upcoming Phases

Marvel Studios has seven upcoming movies between 2024 and 2027, all of which have their release dates reconfirmed with Disney's theatrical calendar. However, due to production shifts, The Fantastic Four and Thunderbolts have swapped their release dates. Thunderbolts was previously dated for July 25, 2025, and The Fantastic Four for May 2, 2025. The future of the MCU looks bright with many anticipated movies and shows on the way.

Here are seven upcomming Phase 5 and 6 Marvel movies

1. Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26, 2024)

Marvel Studios is set to release Deadpool & Wolverine, a Multiversal adventure featuring Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman's returning as Wolverine. The Deadpool threequel, directed by Shawn Levy, is set to feature cameos from past Fox characters, including Elektra, and will feature more MCU-related surprises as Loki's TVA becomes involved in Deadpool's Multiversal antics. The first trailer, released during Super Bowl, revealed a new look at Wolverine and Emma Corrin's mysterious villain. The film is set to release on July 26.

2. Captain America: New World Order (February 14, 2025)

Captain America: New World Order, previously dated this summer, will arrive on February 14, 2025, following significant reshoots and rewrites. Captain America 4 will feature Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson's Star Spangled hero, Harrison Ford's MCU debut as General "Thunderbolt" Ross, a new Falcon replacement, and several Hulk-related characters, marking the first big-screen adventure for Wilson since taking over from Chris Evans in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

3. Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025)

While MCU fans eagerly await the upcoming crossover ensemble in Avengers 5, another crossover, Thunderbolts is set to release on May 2, 2025, directed by Jake Schreier. Thunderbolts will feature a diverse cast of MCU characters, including Yelena Belova, Winter Soldier, Ghost, Red Guardian, U.S. Agent, Taskmaster, and Valentina. The film also introduces Lewis Pullman as the powerful Sentry, replacing Steven Yeun, who left The Walking Dead.

4. The Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)

The Fantastic Four, a highly anticipated MCU project, is set to release on May 2, 2025, following its summer filming, according to Variety. Marvel Studios announced the cast for the upcoming film, featuring Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Marvel's First Family. Matt Shakman will direct the movie after Jon Watts left Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film is not expected to feature an origin story for the new First Family.

5. Blade (November 7, 2025)

Mahershala Ali, announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, is set to release his solo movie after his brief Eternals cameo, and fans are eagerly awaiting his return. Details are few and far between on the Yann Demange-directed vampire flick, but Ali will supposedly go up against Mia Goth’s Lilith after the actress became a horror breakout star thanks to her role in 2022’s Pearl. Blade is expected to be an R-rated affair and only the MCU’s second one after Deadpool 3. The horror superhero epic has now faced several delays, so fans are holding out hope it will finally make a release date in November 2025.

6. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 1, 2026)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is set to release on May 1, 2026, bringing Earth's Mightiest Heroes face-to-face with the titular conqueror, Kang, after his roles in Loki and Ant-Man 3. However, Marvel Studios is facing one major obstacle with Avengers 5, after parting ways with Kang actor Jonathan Majors due to his assault conviction. The recasting process for Kang is currently underway at Marvel Studios and Colman Domingo has been one rumored replacement.

7. Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7, 2027)

The Multiverse Saga will conclude with two Avengers blockbusters, Secret Wars, set to release on May 7, 2027, following The Kang Dynasty. Talk is already flying on which Marvel characters could feature in Secret Wars, with rumors of returning X-Men, Spider-Man, and Fantastic Four characters, along with speculation Robert Downey Jr. could be up for an Iron Man comeback.

While these may be the next seven MCU movies confirmed to be on the way, Marvel Studios undeniably does have plenty more in development, some of which will likely arrive at some point before Avengers: Secret Wars.

Marvel Studios is set to release several new films, including Armor Wars, Spider-Man 4, Shang-Chi 2, Eternals 2, and Doctor Strange 3, along with more sequels and franchise starters. Unannounced projects for 2026 include February 13, July 24, and November 6, with the future of these movies remaining unclear as Marvel Studios continues to map out the Multiverse Saga.

