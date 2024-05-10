'They Can't Wait': Source Reveals To-Be Parents Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber Have Already Picked Out A Name For Their Baby

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have always shelled 'couple goals', may it be on the red carpet or on social media. The couple recently left everyone in shock when they announced they were expecting their first child. The pair shared a beautiful video via Instagram on their respective handles. The couple also renewed their wedding vows.

In a new update, as per a report, a source revealed that Justin and Hailey have already decided on a name for their firstborn.

What did a source have to say about Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber?

According to People, a source revealed that the day the couple found out about the pregnancy, it was the best day for them.

According to the source, everyone is excited for the pair. The source expressed that the couple will be great parents and the Baby singer will be “super involved.” The source added that this will be Justin’s next important project and he is excited to raise his child.

As per the source, the power couple has picked out a name for their firstborn. And, they have also started to decorate a nursery. "They can't wait to meet the baby, " said the source.

The Company singer and the Rhode founder are very emotional and they feel very blessed. The source stated, “They’ve also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy (it) for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed."

More on Hailey and Justin Bieber’s pregnancy announcement

The global singer and model went with a very creative idea to announce their pregnancy along with renewing their wedding vows.

The couple’s outfits were very opposite to each other. They went with their respective aesthetics. According to People, both individuals donned Saint Laurent and shined throughout the video.

Many of their celebrity friends including Demi Lovato, Heidi Klum, Gweneth Paltrow, and Martin Garrix congratulated and shared their excitement via commenting on the posts shared on the couple’s respective Instagram handles.

