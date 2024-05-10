'In Best Shape Of My Life': Ricki Lake Opens Up About Her Weight Loss Journey; Reveals She Refused Ozempic Use

Actress and television host Ricki Lake recently spoke about her weight loss journey without Ozempic drug usage. The actress mentioned that she discovered her newfound happiness during the process of losing weight.

Furthermore, she married her now-husband, Ross Burninham, two years ago. Both Lake and Burningham embarked on their weight loss journey together, shedding many pounds through their joint effort.

Ricki Lake on her weight loss journey

Ricki Lake shared about her weight loss journey during a GMA interview. The Hairspray actress lost 35 pounds without using any medicine.

Lake told GMA that she decided to take a bet on herself and, in the process, discovered a newfound happiness.

"I feel the best I can remember feeling in my life," Lake told ABC News. She added, “I have this new marriage, and I'm so blissfully happy with this amazing man, my perfect man. And if I pinpoint one thing that was not working in our lives, is that we were carrying this extra weight."

According to ABC News, Lake has been frank about her weight challenges and health struggles. But in the last seven months, she said the couple teamed up to lose weight and started sharing their journey on social media.

Talking about her experience, she said, "It's been a commitment. You know, it's been a financial commitment. It's been a like, a time commitment.” However, she called it “awesome” because she was so happy and proud of herself and her husband.

The Mrs. Winterbourne actress said that she is in perimenopause at 55, adding that her doctor suggested going on medication to help her lose weight. However, she decided to make lifestyle changes instead of Ozempic usage.

Ricki Lake on her refusal to Ozempic use

Television host Ricki Lake shared that she refused to use Ozempic drugs to lose weight, even though her doctor suggested it. She took it as a challenge and went on her own to lose weight naturally. This gave her amazing results in the natural process.

"The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight," Lake remembered in an interview with GMA. "And he was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me, really.” The actress revealed that she took the doctor’s comment as a “challenge” as she likes to “prove people wrong.” She said, “And so it pissed me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."

The host noticed that this was the best she had felt in her life.

She further said that she is blissfully happy with her new married life. Since both were overweight, they began intermittent fasting and followed a keto diet followed by regular exercise, including pilates and sleep tracking.

"This is a lifestyle change," Lake explained on GMA. Ricki asserted that she made it her job and now it has become her joy. She said, “I just … I love it. I think it's safe to say I'm in the best shape of my life.”

Lake expressed, “This is what happy looks like. This is really; I could cry. I'm so happy. I'm so happy.”

The actress said their major changes succeeded, and she has lost 35 pounds since October, adding that Burningham has nearly lost 40 pounds.

Moreover, they began their weight loss journey in the autumn of 2023.

