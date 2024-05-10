Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most favorite couples in the industry. With their cute banters and PDAs, they have always kept it real and set the standard really high.

In several interactions and shows, the Pavitra Rishta actress has expressed her desire to become a mother. In a recent interview, the actress said that she will walk in the footsteps of Alia Bhatt when it comes to making memories with her child. Read on to know what’s on her mind.

Ankita Lokhande on having babies

Talking to News18, Ankita Lokhande shared that she and her husband, Vicky Jain, always talk about babies and they know that they will have children someday. “Children are the future of our relationship. I’ve nothing to hide when I get asked about wanting to have children. We don’t know when we’ll have children but we definitely do talk about it. And when I talk about babies, I feel really good,” stated the Bigg Boss 17 finalist.

Check out Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's recent post:

The Pavitra Rishta actress maintains an active presence on social media and posts a lot of mushy photos and videos with her husband. Well, it seems it's part of a larger picture. Ankita wants her social media profile to be a digital library for her babies, which will give a glimpse of how they were as a couple.

She wants them to watch every video she has posted. She said, "I always tell Vicky that when we grow old, our babies can see our videos and pictures and say, ‘Achcha, mamma aur papa aise the.' (Okay, mom and dad were like this)."

Ankita Lokhande is following Alia Bhatt's footsteps

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor shared that Alia Bhatt writes e-mails to their daughter Raha every day. And it seems the Pavitra Rishta actress also has similar plans. “I keep sending Vicky our old pictures and my memory is so sharp that I remember every single detail about them. I’m going to feed all of them into an email address and when my kids turn 18, I’ll give them the password," concluded the actress.

She also shared that creating memories is a very important part of their lives.

Talking about her career, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Randeep Hooda's Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Recently, he and Vicky Jain featured in a music video, Laa Pila De Shaarab and their fans were delighted to see them share screenspace together.

