Marvel President Kevin Feige And Anthony Mackie Unveil Intriguing Footage Of Captain America 4 At CinemaCon 2024

Kevin Feige and Anthony Mackie introduced Captain America: Brave New World, also known as Captain America 4, at the CinemaCon convention on Thursday, with the producer saying that the new installment in the franchise would follow the tradition of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which fans still talk about as a relatively grounded action thriller.

Anthony Mackie has played hero Sam Wilson since 2014’s The Winter Soldier, which told the story of Sam coming to terms with the idea of becoming Captain America as a black man after his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retires.

The clip debuted at CinemaCon 2024 on Thursday and shows Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross asking Anthony Mackie’s Captain America to rebuild the Avengers.

The footage begins at the White House in Washington, D.C., on a lighter note, with Ford’s President Ross speaking to his staff while having a lollipop because he can no longer smoke cigars. He also has a new, mustache-less look because he could either compromise his whiskers or "lose the election."

Things, however, quickly escalate from this point, with the video ambiguously depicting Ross thanking Captain America and Phoenix for helping with a crisis before a former soldier, Isiah Bradley, attempts to kill the President.

The Marvel footage of Captain America at CinemaCon generated considerable interest, especially considering the studio's sparse lineup for both this year and the next.

The superhero factory has only one film coming out this year, Deadpool & Wolverine, arriving in July, and only two films next year. Captain America 4 will see the fans on February 14, 2025, while Fantastic Four is set for a July 25, 2025 release.

Directed by Julius Onah, Captain America 4 sees Anthony Mackie playing the titular superhero character. Danny Ramirez returns to the franchise as Joaquin Torres, and Harrison Ford gets introduced to the MCU as President Thunderbolt Ross, with the actor taking on the role previously played by the late William Hurt.

Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, Carl Lumbly, and Shira Hass also star in the film.

