Chris Evans opens up about his first meeting with Scarlett Johansson; ‘I was shocked I was older than her’

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson, the Avengers stars are well-known for their exceptional onscreen chemistry. The excellent camaraderie between Evans and Johansson even led the fans to ship their characters, Captain America and Black Widow together, despite the characters not having a romantic track. When it comes to their personal lives, Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson share a warm friendship, that began during their early days in the film industry. The pair shared the screen in eight films over the years, thus establishing themselves as one of the most loved onscreen pairs of contemporary cinema.

Chris Evans recalls his first meeting with Scarlett Johansson

In a recent chat with Variety, Chris Evans recalled his first meeting with Scarlett Johansson, which paved the way for their decades-long friendship. According to the Captain America actor, he was shocked when he learned that Johansson is younger than him. It was definitely not because of the gorgeous actress's looks but due to the way, she carried herself.

"Not because of how she looked but because of how she had this poise, this wisdom. Everyone always says Scarlett is wise beyond her years. And she has been since she was in her teens," stated Chris Evans, who recalled his first meeting with the Black Widow actress which happened on the sets of their film, The Perfect Score. She was just 17 at that time. The duo, who instantly became good friends, stayed strong over the years. They shared the screen in eight films, including six Marvel films that emerged as blockbusters.

Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson's recent road trip to LA

The longtime friends took a road trip to Los Angeles last month, to meet their close friend and Avengers co-star Jeremy Renner, who is recovering from an accident. Interestingly, the media had absolutely no clue that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson visited Renner until the duo revealed the same in their recent chat with Variety. According to the duo, their lowkey Avengers reunion was fun and full of life and light.

