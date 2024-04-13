Anthony Mackie Finally Has Answer For Tom Holland's Years Old Jab; Marvel Announces Captain America: Brave New World

Marvel Studios announced Captain America: Brave New World at CinemaCon 2024. Anthony Mackie, also known as the Marvel Universe's Winter Soldier, will play the lead in the film. Following the movie's announcement, Mackie poked fun at Tom Holland for an earlier remark in which the actor claimed that the Twisted Metal star had not seen Spider-Man: Homecoming. At the time, during the press conference, the Marvel actors indulged in a fun banter where Holland pointed out that Mackie did not have a movie of his own yet.

What Comments Were Made By Tom Holland Over Anthony Mackie’s Winter Soldier Character?

During the 2020 conference, Mackie claimed that he has yet to watch Spider-Man: Homecoming, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya in the leads. To this end, Holland asked him, “You haven’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming?” And the answer was negative. At the time, the crowd went into shock, gasping and booing at Mackie’s answer. The Impossible actor immediately turned towards the Marvel star and said, “I haven’t seen the Falcon movie... Oh no, there isn’t one, sorry!”

The response by Tom got the fans excited, who screamed and cheered for the actor. Now, years later, Anthony Mackie has arrived with a comeback. During the premiere of the new Captain America movie, Mackie playfully shared, “He did that on a very public stage, so I’m going to hold that till the premiere. I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie.”

When Will Captain America 4 Release?

With only a clip of Captain America 4 being released at CinemaCon, fans are already excited to know what Marvel has in store for them. The preview sees Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus ‘Thunderbolt’ Ross requesting Mackie’s Captain America to bring Avengers back to life. While the storyline looks promising, Marvel fans will have to wait until February next year. The movie will hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Meanwhile, the MCU has only Deadpool & Wolverine lined up this year, and even for the following year, only two movies will be released by the studios.

