Top 10 Chris Evans Movies: From Fantastic Four To Lightyear

Chris Evans is best known as Captain America in MCU films, but before, amidst, and after playing the beloved superhero, he has also showcased his versatility as an actor in some other interesting and obscure projects.

Here's a list of the Top 10 Chris Evans movies of all time that stand as evidence of the acting prowess of the Marvel superhero.

Top 10 Chris Evans Movies

Fantastic Four (2005)

In Fantastic Four, Chris Evans plays Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch. Known for his cocky attitude and adventurous spirit which often leads him to trouble, Evans’ Storm has the ability to engulf himself in flames and fly at an astronomical speed. What does he do with this superpower? Watch Fantastic Four and find it out yourself.

Sunshine (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

In the sci-fi film penned by Alex Garland and helmed by Danny Boyle, Evans portrays Mace, a member of the crew embarking on a mission to the sun. Their objective: to bombard it with nuclear power, aiming to reignite it and prevent human extinction on Earth. However, an unforeseen twist awaits the overly ambitious team.

The film stars Cillian Murphy in the lead role.

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

In the Bryan Lee O’Malley comic book adaptation, Evans plays Lucas Lee, a cocky, self-absorbed, skateboarder, and movie star.

He's one of the seven evil exes of Ramona Flowers, the love interest of the titular character Scott Pilgrim. Evans' character in the film serves as a formidable opponent for Scott Pilgrim in his quest to win Ramona’s heart.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 80%

Captain America: The First Avenger can easily be credited for the actor’s ascend to stardom. Taking place during World War II, the movie features Evans as Steve Rogers, who transforms himself from being a scrawny kid to a superhero.

In the film, Evans brings Rogers to life, capturing both his vulnerability and his bravery through his acting.

Besides butting heads with the villainous Red Skull and Hydra Organization in the film, Evans’s Rogers also explores love with Hayley Attwell’s Peggy Carter.

The Avengers (2012)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

In the cult favorite Marvel film, Chris Evans reprises his role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America. The film, as many know, is not Evans’ solo endeavor. Rather, the MCU brings together an array of A-list actors who each play a superhero namely Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and more.

Evans’ Captain America joins forces with the aforementioned heroes to combat Loki and his army.

If Captain America: The First Avenger marked Evans’ entry into the superhero world, The Avengers solidified his place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, making him the OG superhero of the Avengers franchise.

Snowpiercer (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Taking place in a dystopian future where an unsuccessful bid to halt global warming results in a catastrophic modern-day ice age, the actor assumes the role of protagonist Curtis Everett aboard a constantly moving train housing the remnants of humanity. However, the train is afflicted by stark disparities between social classes.

In the film, Evans portrays a distinct morally gray hero.

Gifted (2017)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 73%

Chris Evans takes a break from saving the world to make a little girl his whole world in the film.

Evans takes on the role of a single man raising his niece, Mary, in Gifted. The film explores the themes of family, unconditional love, and the challenges of nurturing a child prodigy.

Chris Evans as Frank Adler does not seem even a wee bit awkward in the portrayal of a character that is light-years apart from his usual action-packed roles.

Knives Out (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

The film is easily one of the most convincing modern-day takes on the whodunit genre. In the film, Evans plays Ransom Drysdale, a wealthy and twisted member of the Thomberly family who gets entangled in an investigation led by Daniel Craig’s detective Benoit Blanc.

As Craigg commands the primary plot of the movie, Evans lends it additional depth, keeping audiences guessing until the very end.

For its clever writing, engaging plot, and stellar performances, the film received much-deserved critical acclaim as well as a decent box office reception.

Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Considered the ideal conclusion to one of the MCU's largest projects, Avengers: Endgame features Evans' Captain America saying the iconic line, "Avengers, Assemble!"

The film also depicts the Avengers embarking on their final mission together, aiming to reverse the actions of the villainous Thanos and restore balance to the universe.

Avengers: Endgame further cements Evans' legacy as a pivotal emotional figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Lightyear (2022)

Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%

In the not-so-well-received Disney effort, Chris Evans voiced the titular character Buzz Lightyear.

A spin-off/ prequel to the Toy Story franchise, the film explores the challenges and adventures faced by Evans’ iconic space ranger before he became a toy.