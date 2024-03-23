'I Was Excited': Anthony Mackie Shares Disappointment On The Falcon And The Winter Soldier Failing To Get Season 2

Fans were eager for a second season of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but lead actor Anthony Mackie recently expressed his disappointment that the show had not secured a renewal.

In a candid interview, Mackie expressed his eagerness to continue working on the series alongside his castmates, highlighting his genuine fondness for the project and the camaraderie it fostered.

Anthony Mackie shared that he really wanted to work on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier marked a significant entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), introducing audiences to the post-Endgame adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. Anthony Mackie's portrayal of Sam Wilson, alongside Sebastian Stan's Bucky Barnes and Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo, received widespread acclaim from both critics and viewers alike. Despite the success of the series, the decision not to pursue a second season left Mackie feeling disheartened.

In a recent interview with Radio Times , Mackie revealed his genuine enthusiasm for the prospect of a second season. He admitted to thoroughly enjoying his time on the show and expressed a desire to continue the journey with his co-stars.

He humorously remarked, "The Falcon and [the] Winter Soldier, I really enjoyed doing that show. I was actually excited to do a second season, just so me and Sebastian [Stan] can get paid to hang out. Because it's like me, him, and Daniel Brüh, it's kind of like the perfect storm of happiness.”

Anthony Mackie will soon be seen in his first independent MCU film

While the disappointment over The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 lingers, Anthony Mackie is gearing up for his next big role in the MCU. Set to star in Captain America: Brave New World, Mackie's portrayal of Sam Wilson will take center stage as he assumes the mantle of Captain America. "When they decided to go back to the movies, it is what it is, but I don't have my friends anymore, so it kind of dampens it a little bit,” Mackie shared.

The film, co-written by Falcon and the Winter Soldier creator Malcolm Spellman, promises to delve deeper into Sam's journey as the iconic superhero. However, Brave New World hasn't been without its share of challenges. Originally slated for release in the summer, the film underwent significant changes, including delays due to SAG-AFTRA strikes and a title change from the New World Order.

As fans eagerly await the next chapter in the MCU, Captain America: Brave New World offers a promising glimpse into the future of the franchise. Scheduled to hit theaters on February 14, 2025, the film promises to deliver action-packed thrills and emotional resonance, anchored by Anthony Mackie's captivating portrayal of Sam Wilson, aka Captain America.

