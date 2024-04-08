MaXXXine Official Trailer Is Out: Mia Goth's Character Chases Fame While A Serial Killer Threatens To Kill Her

The official trailer of the third and final instalment of Ti West’s horror franchise is out now!

The trailer starring the Scream Queen Mia Goth looks thrilling! MaXXXine is the continuation of the first instalment of the franchise called X. The story follows the protagonist’s [Maxine] struggle to gain fame in Hollywood. At the same time, there is a “night stalker” out and about hunting its victims.

Will Maxine be a victim or a survivor? We have to wait to find out!

What did MaXXXine Trailer reveal?

Although the trailer’s just the tip of the iceberg, it confirmed certain things that fans can expect. Maxine gets a role in a movie! The trailer shows her filming scenes on a set, and there’s a dialogue of Maxine saying, “You’re a fu**king movie star” to herself.

However, she is clearly distracted while filming because of the “night stalker” who is now stalking her and sending creepy and cryptic messages.

Apart from that, everything looks like pieces of a puzzle that will be solved when the film hits the theaters on July 5th!

The film has a star-studded cast

You can almost recognize everyone in the trailer, from Elizabeth Debecky, who appears to be playing the director of Maxine’s film, to Halsey, who plays Maxine’s buddy Tabby. Michelle Monaghan plays a detective investigating the "night staker,” Lily Collins is Maxine’s co-star in her film.

Other castmates include James Hunter, Kevin Bacon, Bobby Cannavale, Chloe Farnworth, Moses Sumney and Giancarlo Esposito.

What to expect from MaXXXine?

According to the IMDB synopsis, the movie is set in 1980s Hollywood. “Adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.”

In an interview, the director Ti West said, “MaXXXine as a sequel to X is fine. MaXXXine as part of a trilogy is infinitely more interesting, so that was part of the overall concept. I think what’ll be fun in MaXXXine.”

The movie will be released on July 5