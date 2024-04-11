Meghan Trainor Stars Alongside Her 'Dog Babies' In New Music Video; Singer Says ‘They Are My Pack Of Girls’

Meghan Trainor is a proud dog mom!

The All About The Bass singer released a new jingle in collaboration with Fresh Pets as their first-ever celebrity brand ambassador. Besides the pop star, the music video features her four girl dogs-Biggie, Ruby, Lilo, and Soca.

"I have four dog babies.They are my pack of girls." says Trainor

Meghan Trainor stars alongside her dogs in the Fresh Pets' new music video

On the occasion of National Pet Day (April 11), the singer released a new jingle for Fresh Pets. In a conversation with People’s Magazine, Trainor talked about what made her sign up for this project. "I did research and saw how it's so healthy, and it's made with real meat, vegetables, and fruit," she said, praising the brand. “My dogs loved it; they dove right in."

She recalled the teams having trouble coming up with a collaboration idea. That’s when the singer chimed in! "When we were trying to figure out what we could do, I was like, 'Well, I don't know if you guys know, but I write songs, and I am a pop star,'" quipped Trainor.

The idea was a hit, and the No singer wrote them a jingle and shot a music video with her dogs. “They are the stars of the music video, and I got to be a pop star mom," she said about filming the video.

Besides being a dog mom, Trainor is a boy mom to sons Riley, 3, and Bruce, 9 months. She is grateful that her sons and dogs get along. "My kids love the dogs, and the dogs are so good to my kids," she said.

Meghan Trainor on having a girl and dealing with a toddler

The Me Too singer told People’s Magazine what it’s like having a toddler. She shared that there are always new phases to deal with, and currently, they are in the potty training stage.

"We are deep in potty training because we've been holding back for so long," said the mom of two.

"We've been avoiding this day because everyone goes, 'Wait till they're ready,' and Riley was like, 'I'm not ready.' But now we're doing it and he literally sits there and goes, 'I don't want to.' So we are on day two, and it's a nightmare," she added.

Trainor is not done with the kids yet as she really wants a daughter. "I need my daughter," she says. "I need her because my mom and I are the closest human beings there could be. She's my best friend. She's my soulmate. And so I need my daughter, and I'm going to go get her."

What’s Meghan Trainor up to these days?

Trainor has big plans this year! The singer’s last single, Mother, featuring Kris Jenner, was a hit; now, she is set to release a new album, Timeless and kickstart her Timeless tour in September.

"This album is literally all upbeat, positive, love-yourself bangers that have my old school flavor with Modern Pop," Trainor said about her upcoming album.

When the Mother singer is not at her studio, she lets her creative juices flow on TikTok. “It's another platform to be fun and just be yourself," Trainor said.