Met Gala 2024: Sarah Jessica Parker Takes on Green Carpet in Classic Richard Quinn Dress; Actress Teases Her Entry

Sarah Jessica Parker, 50, needs no introduction when it comes to stunning everyone on the red carpet. She has always made sure to dress for the occasion and exude confidence while posing for the camera.

The Sex And The City star brought in her Carrie Bradshaw energy on the Met Gala 2024’s green carpet. She looked amazing as she wore Richard Quinn’s midi gown. Read ahead for her outfit details.

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Met outfit details

The 50-year-old actress donned a nude midi-gown by Richard Quinn. The gown was decorated with crystals. Her dress consisted of can-can and also consisted of white colored lace appliqué beneath the crystal embellishment depicting leaves and flowers that totally went with the theme of this year’s Met gala.

She added bold crystal stud earrings, a long pearl necklace, and a nude-colored, oversized hat by Phillip Tracy. She donned nude stiletto pumps that consisted of crystal embellishments similar to the crystals preset on the dress.

She completed her look with gray, smokey eye makeup and nude lip. The actress was accompanied by her longtime friend, Andy Cohen, on the carpet.

Sarah Jessica Parker shares a sneak peek of her Met look

The Hocus Pocus actress teased her appearance on her Instagram handle before reaching the green carpet. She posted a photo of herself checking her makeup before leaving.

She captioned this post, “Monday in May. Final touches with @elaineoffers and @charlottetilbury.Next stop, @MetMuseum. X, SJ.”

Makeup artist Elaine Offers Woulard shared a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes moment of the actress getting done with the final touches of makeup.

