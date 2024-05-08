'Has A Sort Of Souffle Quality': Sarah Jessica Parker Opens Up About The Vibe Of And Just Like That... Season 3

Sarah Jessica Parker recently discussed the HBO series And Just Like That…’s new season on a chat show. She had a candid conversation with the hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

The show has run for two seasons so far. It started to air on the HBO channel in 2021. Furthermore, there is concise information about the series’ new season.

Sarah Jessica Parker shares And Just Like That… new season

Sarah Jessica Parker revealed about And Just Like That… season 3 during her appearance on Today with Hoda & Jenna.

Sarah Jessica Parker recaps what actually happens inside the Met Gala and what's ahead on Season 3 of "And Just Like That..." pic.twitter.com/PncrpcF045 — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 7, 2024

The actress said that the new season "has a sort of soufflé quality to me this year."

"It just feels really lovely," she smiled. "So there will be layers and complexities and complications as there always are — especially in Carrie's life."

On Today, Parker further revealed that she wouldn't be in any scenes with Rosie O'Donnell, but she sat in on a "table read" with her.

Meanwhile, SJP recently made her twelfth appearance at the Met Gala on May 6, Wednesday in New York City. She chose a sculptural Richard Quinn corset gown for the style event, per People.

About the series’ new season

According to People, last week, Parker posted her photo of season 3 scripts, tagging her costars Kristin Davis (Charlotte), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), Mario Cantone (Anthony), Nicole Ari Parker (Lisa), Sarita Choudhury (Seema) and Katerina Tannenbaum (Lisette).

Karen Pittman, who played Miranda's professor-turned-friend Nya Wallace, announced in March that she wouldn’t be reprising her role in the series for its third season.

In the final episode of season 3, Carrie Bradshaw, played by Parker, discovered herself in a fresh new home without a boyfriend. Her on-again, off-again partner Aidan Shaw, portrayed by John Corbett, had returned to Virginia to take care of his troubled son Wyatt Shaw.

Season 3 of And Just Like That... is set to premiere on HBO in 2025.

