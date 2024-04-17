Michael Douglas Candidly Recalls His Ant-Man Character’s Death In Quantumania; Says ‘Wanted To Have A Serious Death With Special Effects’

Michael Douglas shared that he had a special request for the death sequence of his Ant-Man character, Hank Pym. In the MCU film starring Paul Rudd, Douglas portrayed the character laid to death in the third movie, released in 2023.

While the actor preps for his upcoming series, Franklin, the 79-year-old actor, shared that he wanted some drama added to Pym being finished off.

What Did Michael Douglas Say About His Character’s Death In Ant-Man?

While promoting the Apple TV series Franklin, Michael Douglas spoke about his character’s death in the Marvel movie. Douglas said, “This actually was my request for the third one. I said I’d like to have a serious [death] with all these great special effects. There’s got to be some fantastic way where I can shrink to an ant size and explode, whatever it is.”

He further added, “I want to use all those effects. But that was on the last one. Now, I don’t think I’m going to show up.” Answering the question of whether he would return to the fourth part of the franchise if there was one, The Wall Street actor said, “As long as I could die.” Speaking of working on Ant-Man: Quantumania, the actor at the time said that it was about the comfort of working with the actors on the sets. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Douglas shared, “Having the comfort factor of knowing each other, you don’t have to go through the formal introductions. You all know each other. It makes it very comfortable, and Peyton Reed being the same director. It was a nice experience.”

ALSO READ: ‘Are You Kidding?' Michael Douglas Shocked on Learning He Is Scarlett Johansson's 'DNA Cousin' On Finding Your Roots

Future Of The Ant-Man Franchise

In the third installment of the series, Jonathan Major's character, Kang the Conqueror, was vanquished by Paul Rudd's character. The makers had earlier planned to commence the next phase of Marvel through Quantamania; however, with Majors being charged with sexual assault, the studios let go of the actor. MCU has yet to reveal who will replace Majors or whether they will abandon the idea of making a film based on The Kang Dynasty.

A report from an entertainment portal alleged that "there are indications that Marvel is taking the latter approach, as Loki creator Michael Waldron was hired in November to work on a new draft of a script for what is now being referred to as Avengers 5."

Ant-Man: Quantumania, after hitting the box office, performed better than the other two films of the ongoing phase.

ALSO READ: Top 25 Greatest Old Male Actors In Hollywood; From Anthony Hopkins To Morgan Freeman And More