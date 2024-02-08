Top 25 Greatest Old Male Actors In Hollywood; From Anthony Hopkins To Morgan Freeman And More

Gone are the days when age posed a restriction to a successful career in showbiz. Today, in the world of films, TV series, and OTT content, seasoned actors with silver hair and mature skin are equally valued and presented with an opportunity to bring their years of experience and charm to the screens and hence, the present realm of cinema boasts a treasure trove of veteran actors whose performances have stood the test of time. These stalwarts have not only graced us with their poignant performances throughout the decades but have also become cultural icons for a certain generation. In this article, we embark on a journey to pay homage to such 25 old male actors in Hollywood. Have a look!

List of Top 25 famous old male actors in Hollywood

Anthony Hopkins

Date of Birth: December 31, 2937

Place of Birth: Port Talbot, West Glamorgan, Wales, UK

Height: 1.75 m

Debut Year: 1960

Debut Movie/ TV series: A Matter of Degree

Sir Philip Anthony Hopkins is widely recognized and regarded for his work as a stage and screen performer. The 86-year-old Welsh actor is the recipient of multiple acting accolades including two Academy Awards, four Bafta Awards, Two Primetime Emmy Awards, and a Laurence Olivier Award. He is best known for his films like A Bridge Too Far, The Silence of the Lambs, The Father, and more.

Robert De Niro

Date of Birth: August 17, 1943

Place of Birth: New York City, New York, USA

Height: 1.75 m

Debut Year: 1965

Debut Movie/ TV Series: Three Rooms in Manhattan

When talking of old male actors, Robert De Niro’s name cannot be left out. The two-time Academy Award-winning actor frequently collaborated with filmmakers like Martin Scorsese and Joe Pesci throughout his career to deliver hard-hitting movies. In addition to being an Oscar winner, De Niro is also a proud recipient of the Golden Globes Award and a Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award. Taxi Driver, The Intern, and Godfather II are some of his most notable films.

Harrison Ford

Date of Birth: July 13, 1942

Place of Birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Height: 1.85 m

Debut Year: 1966

Debut Movie/ TV series: Dead Heat on a Merry-Go-Round

Harrison Ford’s acting credits include the Star Wars franchise, Indiana Jones franchise, Blade Runner, Six Days Seven Nights, Morning Glory, and more. The 81-year-old actor is an Oscar-nominated artist. He was recently presented with the Career Achievement Critics Choice Award. He is one of the many still active old male actors in Hollywood.

Clint Eastwood

Date of Birth: May 31, 1930

Place of Birth: San Francisco, California, USA

Height: 1.93 m

Debut Year: 1955

Debut Movie/ TV series: Revenge of the Creature

Clint Eastwood is one of the most distinguished old male actors in Hollywood. The 93-year-old is a four-time Academy Award winner along with being a director and a producer. Some of his most notable films include The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, Invictus, and Mystic River. De Niro also has four Golden Globes Awards.

Willem Dafoe

Date of Birth: July 22, 1955

Place of Birth: Appleton, Wisconsin, USA

Height: 1.7 m

Debut Year: 1980

Debut Movie/ TV series: Heaven’s Gate

Willem Dafoe is best known for his roles in films like Platoon, Antichrist, The Fault in Our Stars, John Wick, and more. Dafoe is 68 years old, hence his appearance on our list of old male actors in Hollywood.

Morgan Freeman

Date of Birth: June 1, 1937

Place of Birth: Memphis, Tennessee, USA

Height: 1.88 m

Debut Year: 1964

Debut Movie/ TV series: The Pawnbroker

Morgan Freeman has had a long career in Hollywood. He is regarded as one of the most notable method artists of this generation. A US Air Force airman turned actor, Morgan Freeman has worked in acclaimed plays, television, and films. Street Smart, Clean and Sober, Shawshank Redemption, and Million Dollar Baby are a few of them.

Kevin Costner

Date of Birth: January 18, 1955

Place of Birth: Lynwood, California, USA

Height: 1.85 m

Debut Year: 1981

Debut Movie/ TV series: Sizzle Beach, U.S.A.

A former marketer turned actor, Kevin Costner is known for classic hits such as Dances With Wolves, and Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Costner also starred in No Way Out, Bull Durham, For The Love of The Game, and more.

Jeff Goldblum

Date of Birth: October 22, 1952

Place of Birth: West Homestead, Pennsylvania, USA

Height: 1.94

Debut Year: 1974

Debut Movie/ TV series: Death Wish

Goldblum, 71, is one of the most notable old male actors in Hollywood. Known for his appearance in the Jurassic Park franchise and other films such as Thor Ragnarok, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Into the Night, Goldblum is also a Jazz musician.

Jeff Bridges

Date of Birth: December 4, 1949

Place of Birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Height: 1.85 m

Debut Year: 1951

Debut Movie/ TV series: The Company She Keeps

Another Jeff joining the old male actors Hollywood list. Bridges, the son of Lloyd and Dorothy Bridges, managed to carve his own name in Hollywood with his acting performances in films like Tron, Hell or High Water, Iron Man, The Big Lebowski, and Crazy Heart, for which he received the Academy Award for Best Actor in 2009.

Kurt Russell

Date of Birth: March 17, 1951

Place of Birth: Springfield, Massachusetts, USA

Height: 1.76 m

Debut Year: 1962

Debut Movie/ TV series: Dennis the Menace

Kurt, belonging to a showbiz family began acting at 12 years of age in several film and TV series like It Happened at The World Fair, The Man From U.N.C.L.E, and more. His later film credits include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Tango and Cash, among others.

Patrick Stewart

Date of Birth: July 13, 1940

Place of Birth: Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, UK

Height: 1.75 m

Debut Year: 1964

Debut Movie/ TV series: Story Parade

The recipient of a Laurence Silver and a Tony Award, Partick is a gem of an actor, recognized for his stage, film, and TV performances. American Dad, Family Guy, and A Million Ways to Die in The West are some of his recognized acting credits.

Michael Douglas

Date of Birth: September 25, 1944

Place of Birth: New Brunswick, New Jersey, USA

Height: 1.73 m

Debut Year: 1966

Debut Movie/ TV series: Cast a Giant Shadow

Douglas, an actor, and a film producer is a two-time Academy Award-winning artist. He received his first Academy Award as a producer for One Flew over the Cuckoo's Nest. His second Oscar was for his acting in the film Wall Street. Douglas also has six Golden Globes awards and a BAFTA award. Over the years, Douglas appeared in Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame, Wonder Boys, Fatal Attraction, and other notable films.

Denzel Washington

Date of Birth: December 28, 1954

Place of Birth: Mount Vernon, New York, USA

Height: 1.85 m

Debut Year: 1977

Debut Movie/ TV series: Wilma

Denzel Washington, another oldie from Hollywood has transitioned from Shaksepearen plays to TV and films. This old male actor has stood the test of time and made a mark for himself in the pop culture landscape via his films Cry Freedom, A Soldier’s Story, Malcolm X, Remember the Titans, and more.

Al Pacino

Date of Birth: April 25, 1940

Place of Birth: East Harlem, New York, USA

Height: 1.67 m

Debut Year: 1968

Debut Movie/ TV series: N.Y.P.D.

Al Pacino’s Hollywood career had been marked by slow and steady success. Beginning his acting journey with stage performances and Broadway shows, Pacino today is known for his role in films like Sacrifice, the Godfather trilogy, The Irishman, and Dick Tracy among others.

Michael Caine

Date of Birth: March 14, 1933

Place of Birth: Rotherhithe, London, UK

Height: 1.88 m

Debut Year: 1946

Debut Movie/ TV series: Morning Departure

Michael Caine is not only known for his acting. This old male actor has helped redefine cinematic storytelling in his prime era and continues to do so to date. For his tremendous contributions to cinema, Caine has received two Academy Awards along with Golden Globes, BAFTA, and SAG Awards.

Michael Keaton

Date of Birth: September 5, 1951

Place of Birth: Kennedy Township, Pennsylvania, USA

Height: 1.75 m

Debut Year: 1975

Debut Movie/ TV series: Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood

Michal Keaton was born as Michael John Douglas. Some of his notable acting credits include Birdman, Beetlejuice, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Night Shift, and more.

Stellan Skarsgård

Date of Birth: June 13, 1951

Place of Birth: Gothenburg, Sweden

Height: 1.91 m

Debut Year: 1968

Debut Movie/ TV series: Bombi Bitt och jag

Stellan Skarsgård is of Swedish nationality and has made a name for himself in Hollywood with his roles as Dr. Eric Selvig in the Thor franchise, Bootstrap Bill Turner in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, and more. Good Will Hunting, Dune, Chornobyl, and Exorcist: The Beginning are a few of his other notable works.

Ian McKellen

Date of Birth: May 25, 1939

Place of Birth: Burnley, Lancashire, England

Height: 1.8 m

Debut Year: 1964

Debut Movie/ TV series: The Indian Tales of Rudyard Kipling

Ian McKellen is among the many celebrated British actors who have managed to work their magic in Hollywood as well. The recipient of the Knighthood and a Companion of Honor title from the British monarchy for his services to the field of arts, McKellen is also a seven-time Laurence Olivier Award winner. He also has a Tony, a Golden Globes, and a SAG award to his name.

Lord of the Rings, God and Monsters, and the X-men franchise films are some of the old male actor’s work that is worth checking out.

Liam Neeson

Date of Birth: June 7, 1952

Place of Birth: Ballymena, Co.Antrim, Northern Ireland, UK

Height: 1.92 m

Debut Year: 1978

Debut Movie/ TV series: Pilgrim’s Progress

Neeson has appeared in several films throughout the years including The Bounty, The Mission, A Monster Calls, and Schondler’s List among others. He is also a part of the Star Wars family.

Jeremy Irons

Date of Birth: September 19, 1948

Place of Birth: Cowes, Isle of Wight, England, UK

Height: 1.87 m

Debut Year: 1971

Debut Movie/ TV series: The Rivals of Sherlock Holmes

Another British actor who is known for his work in theater, television, and films, Jeremy Irons has a Tony Award to his name. Die Hard with a Vengeance, The Lion King, and Reversal of Fortune are some of his recognized acting credits. Irons has also marked his appearances in Batman and Justice League.

Jack Nicholson

Date of Birth: April 22, 1937

Place of Birth: Neptune City, New Jersey, USA

Height: 1.78 m

Debut Year: 1956

Debut Movie/ TV series: NBC Matinee Theater

When making a list of old male actors in Hollywood, Nicholson cannot be left out. In an illustrious career spanning five decades, Nicholson has worked in films of genres like comedy, horror, drama, crime thrillers, and more. He has three Academy Awards to his name among other acting accolades. Chinatown, A Few Good Men, and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest are some of his highly acclaimed films.

Ted Danson

Date of Birth: December 29, 1947

Place of Birth: San Diego, California, USA

Height: 1.88 m

Debut Year: 1975

Debut Movie/ TV series: Somerset

Danson is widely known for his initial TV work in the cult NBC sitcom Cheers. Despite his age, this old male actor remains active in the film scene or any acting scene for that matter. Mr. Mayor, Bored to Death, and Curb Your Enthusiasm are some of the recent works of Danson.

Sam Neill

Date of Birth: September 14, 1947

Place of Birth: Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Northern Ireland, UK

Height: 1.83 m

Debut Year: 1971

Debut Movie/ TV series: The City of No

Among the old male actors still shining bright, Neill is probably one of the brightest stars. He's not just an actor but a screenwriter and filmmaker too. Omen III marked his entry in Hollywood and Sam never looked back in his career since. Over the years, Neill appeared in several acclaimed projects including A Cry in the Dark, Dead Calm, Ace of Spies, and more.

Robert Redford

Date of Birth: August 18, 1936

Place of Birth: Santa Monica, California, USA

Height: 1.79 m

Debut Year: 1960

Debut Movie/ TV series: Maverick

Known for his films like Sundance Kid, The War Hunt, The Candidate, Tall Story, and Situation Hopeless But Not Serious, Robert has proved his acting brilliance across genres over the years. In addition to being an actor, he is also a director.

Tommy Lee Jones

Date of Birth: September 15, 1946

Place of Birth: San Saba, Texas, USA

Height: 1.83 m

Debut Year: 1970

Debut Movie/ TV series: Love Story

Lee Jones is known for his several iconic roles including Agent K in the Men in Black franchise. He was recognized by the Academy for his role in The Fugitive. Additionally, he is also an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award winner. Captain America, Hope Springs, Lincoln, and The Company Men are some of the old male actor’s other acting credits.