‘Are You Kidding?' Michael Douglas Shocked on Learning He Is Scarlett Johansson's 'DNA Cousin' On Finding Your Roots

The legendary actor Michael Douglas certainly didn't expect the results he got after appearing on season 10 of PBS Finding Your Roots episode aired on Tuesday. The show disclosed that the ancestral background of Micheal Douglas, 79, revealed that he is cousins with Scarlett Johansson, 39. The episode also featured Lena Dunham who discovered that Larry David is her cousin, who also appeared in season 4 of the same show. The episode was full of surprises, especially to the Douglas and Johansson fans who did not see this coming.

Michael Douglas’s Reaction On Sharing A genetic Connection With Scarlett Johansson

It was revealed by the host of the show, Henry Louis Gates Jr, that the Wall Street star and the Avengers actress 'share identical branches of DNA on four different chromosomes'. Michael Douglas, seemingly shocked, reacted, “Are you Kidding me?”. He added, "Oh, that’s amazing. All right. This is cool. This is so cool.”

It was revealed by Gates that the shared DNA 'appear on Scarlett’s maternal lines, which stretch back to Jewish communities in Eastern Europe'. Douglas reacted by saying, “That's incredible. Well, I look forward to seeing Scarlett next Time!”

Michael Douglas and Scarlett Johansson worked together in Avengers: Endgame

Both the actors not only share a genetic connection but also have shared the MCU family. The Basic Instinct star and Jojo Rabbit star shared a screen in a movie together, appearing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s blockbuster Avengers: Endgame released in 2019. Douglas played Hank Pym (who is from the Antman movie series) and Johansson portrayed Natasha Romanoff AKA Black Widow. These characters are deeply loved by the MCU fans making the genetic correlation even more interesting.

Apart from that, it was also revealed in Finding Your Roots, that some of Douglas's ancestors had trouble with the law when they emigrated to America. Some of the information passed down to him by his family was contradictory to what he heard on the show. He was seemingly shocked. It was not expected by the actor. The episode was truly filled with many surprises and unexpected revelations.

