'Miss You Everyday': Patrick Cassidy Remembers Late Brother David Cassidy On 74th Birthday

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

"I miss you every day…" Patrick wrote in his caption that he shared two images of himself and his late brother grinning for the camera. "Happy birthday, my dear brother. I love you." At the age of 67, David passed away in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on November 21, 2017, due to organ failure.

Patrick Cassidy misses David

Since being admitted to the hospital the week before his death, the actor had been in critical care. In one of his last lengthy interviews, the Partridge Family star disclosed to PEOPLE that he had been battling dementia. Almost a year later, he passed away.

After giving a few farewell performances, David declared in February 2017 that he would retire, bringing an end to his nearly 50-year career. The actor and singer announced then that he was taking a break from performing on the road to "enjoy life" and "love."

At the time, Cassidy said, "I will always be eternally grateful for the love and support you've shown me," in a Facebook message to his followers. At the time of David's passing, Patrick, his other brother Shaun, son Beau, daughter Katie, and ex-wife Sue Shifrin all abandoned everything to be with him, according to a person close to the Cassidy family.

Following the passing of his brother, Patrick told PEOPLE, "No one made me laugh like David." "We merely laughed together during our last days together. "You're so damn handsome," David exclaimed, to which I answered, "I'm just taller."

Patrick and David performed for the last time

Patrick also discussed his regional Florida production of She Loves Me—the Broadway musical's original staging starred the brothers' father, Jack Cassidy—with the Palm Beach Post around the time of David's passing. Just before David passed away, Patrick was requested to perform in the musical, and the performance allowed them to get back together before he passed away.

Even though he was delicate, the reunion with my entire family has been excellent. Speaking on their reunion at the time, Patrick said, "I can thank [the theatre] and She Loves Me for that." In reference to his brothers' occupations, Patrick continued, "... I teach at colleges, and if the younger performers in this show don't know who David or Shaun are, I explain it like this. I say, 'My brother David was The Beatles from 1970 to 1974. No star on Earth was larger than this one."

Other Cassidy family members made statements in the weeks following David's passing. In a post on X (previously Twitter), the late star's daughter, Katie, paid tribute to him and revealed his final words.

The Arrow star added at the time, "Words can't express the solace our family's received from all the love & support during this trying time." "'So much wasted time,' were my father's final words." I'll use this as a daily reminder to express my gratitude to the people I care about and to never waste another minute. I'm grateful.

"I'm so grateful that I was able to hold and love the best friend I'll ever have in his last moments," his son Beau said in response to PEOPLE at the time.

