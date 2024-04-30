Morgan Freeman Honors Nicole Kidman With Parody of Her Iconic AMC Ad At AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala

Nicole Kidman was recently honored with the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award. However, it was obvious that the honor wouldn't come without the topic of her unique AMC commercial being brought up. What surprised the viewers, was that this time, it was brought up by the legendary Morgan Freeman.

Let's delve into the happenings of one of Hollywood's most esteemed events that took place recently.

Morgan Freeman spoofing Nicole Kidman’s commercial

If you have visited the AMC theaters, you would be familiar with the ad that plays right before the screening. The era-defining commercial that stars Nicole Kidman, has sort of become a hot topic in Hollywood.

During the prestigious 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala, the talented Eyes Wide Shut actress was duly recognized and celebrated. However, both she and the audience were pleasantly surprised when Morgan Freeman humorously imitated a few lines spoken by Kidman in the AMC commercial.

This time, while appreciating the efforts of Kidman, and her offerings to the Hollywood movie industry, Freeman was heard saying, “She takes us somewhere we’ve never been before. Not just entertained, but somehow reborn.”

In the spoof, Freeman further stated, "Somehow, she makes heartbreak feel good in a place like this."

While he took to the stage, the Lucy actor praised Kidman's long filmography, calling Moulin Rouge his favorite.

Nicole Kidman at the Awards ceremony

Nicole Kidman was the guest of honor at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala. During the ceremony, she was honored for her work, as well as for her career in the Hollywood film industry.

The Lion actress was recognized by the Wanted actor, along with Reese Witherspoon as well as Naomi Watts. However, it was Meryl Streep who presented the actual honor to the Days of Thunder actress.

Kidman thanked all of the cinematic collaborators, with whom she has worked previously. In particular, she thanked the prominent director Stanley Kubrick, with whom she did the movie Eyes Wide Shut.

During her acceptance speech, Kidman said, “It is a privilege to make films.”

She then went on to say that it feels “glorious” to have a chance and work with the “storytellers who allowed me to run wild and be free and play all of these unconventional women.”

She then thanked the people she has worked with before, “for making me better at my craft and giving me a place,” and thanked them again for “inviting” her to the “movie families.”

She concluded her speech by thanking them for turning her “childhood dream” to turn into reality.

