Mean Girls represented a cultural revolution. It helped celebrities like Rachel McAdams and Amanda Seyfried launch their careers, alongside providing some hilarious moments that people still laugh about today.

Jonathan Bennett said that he had a "grool" time with this film. On the occasion of the Mean Girls’ 20th anniversary, the actor who played Aaron Samuels expressed gratitude for the unique opportunity he received.

Bennett marks Mean Girls' 20th anniversary with a cast reunion

The 42-year-old Bennett shared old pictures of himself on Instagram with co-stars Lindsay Lohan, the lead character Cady Heron, and Lacey Chabert, Plastic member Gretchen Wieners.

Bennett stated that on April 19, 2004, everyone first saw Aaron, Cady, Gretchen, Karen, Regina, Janis, Damien, Kevin G, Shane, and Ms. Norbury in Mean Girls when it premiered at the Cinerama Dome in Los Angeles, California.

"My life was changed forever 20 years ago today," he further added. The actor also said he was thrilled to have helped create a story that brings joy to many people and was one of the greatest blessings in his life and work.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Jonathan Bennett celebrates Mean Girls’ anniversary with an airport agent

After joking that he had "never felt older in my life," he said that an airport agent had informed him that their lover was born on the same day that Mean Girls debuted.

Advertisement

Bennett expressed his pride and hoped they would continue to enjoy his pushed-back hair. He expressed his admiration for everyone present and thanked them for sharing his enthusiasm for Aaron Samuels.

The popular actor even asked if they could recall where they were when they first saw it. In the Mark Waters-directed picture, which officially debuted in theaters on April 30, 2004, Bennett played Lohan's love interest, Cady, who was also the estranged lover of Regina George, played by Rachel McAdams on the revengeful side.

ALSO READ: 'Can't Wait To See It': Rachel McAdams Reacts To Broadway Adaptation Of The Notebook