'Lucky To Have Her': Nick Viall Reveals If His Infant Daughter Will Play A Part In Wedding To Natalie Joy

There are very few children that can claim to have been a part of their parents’ wedding. Nicki Viall and Natalie Joy’s daughter, River Rose is going to be one of them as she will be participating in her parents’ upcoming wedding.

Nick Viall on his daughter’s participation on his wedding day

The couple are incredibly excited for their upcoming nuptials. Their excitement is even more present as their 10-week-old daughter River Rose is also going to be there to witness her parent’s union.

"She'll definitely be a part of the wedding, for sure," Nick Viall told PEOPLE in a recent interview, adding, "Yeah, we're lucky to have her in every possible way."

The soon-to-be husband and wife brought their daughter to Coachella as well, having her attend her first concert at the prestigious music festival.

Nick Viall on how fatherhood has changed him

Since welcoming his baby daughter in February this year, the Viall Files podcast host has been experiencing a newfound meaning and purpose in his life as he keeps on embracing fatherhood and everything that comes with that role.

"It's only added to my life. It has only added more meaning and purpose and wonderful moments," Viall said, as he opened up about fatherhood. He continued, "I truly feel like I'm living the dream and it's been an incredibly fulfilling experience."

The soon-to-be-married couple are enjoying the highs and lows of parenthood. However, they are humble enough to admit that it has been a smoother ride because of Natalie Joy’s mother being around them for the initial weeks.

"We're just here rolling with all the punches and we're enjoying all the moments. So far, there haven't been any 'Oh crap' moments. I think it's, 'Oh crap,' just how crazy and cool it is that we're parents every day. I think we pinch ourselves every day. That hasn't gotten old yet." Viall shared.

Nick Viall and Natalie Joy met after the latter reached out to the former Bachelor participant on Instagram DMs. The couple soon connected and went public with their relationship in 2020. They got engaged in January of last year and are looking forward to their upcoming wedding.

