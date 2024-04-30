Barbra Streisand Leaves Shocking Public Comment Below Melissa McCarthy’s Instagram Post; READ

Barbara Streisand left a comment on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram page that has truly shocked everyone who has seen it so far.

This news came after Melissa attended Center Theater Group’s CTG Gala on Sunday night (April 28) and looked gorgeous in a white dress and blazer. She attended the event with director Adam Shankman and they posed together on the red carpet and Melissa shared some photos of her.

“Pastels only to honor the incredible @matthewbourne13 at the @ctgla gala last night with this fella @adamshankman !! Thiiiiis much closer to my dream of dancing on stage," Melissa captioned the post.

While stars like Mariska Hargitay, Elizabeth Banks, and Octavia Spencer all commented on how “gorgeous” and “stunning” Melissa looked, Barbra left a comment that was a whole lot different.

“Give him my regards did you take Ozempic?” Babs said in her comment.

Everyone is shocked by the comment, which has now been deleted.

Melissa McCarthy's weight-loss journey

Throughout her career, Melissa McCarthy has received numerous inquiries regarding her significant weight loss, which is rumored to be around 75 pounds. However, she has since disclosed that her "secret" was simply a result of making changes to her lifestyle.

"No trick, nothing to tell, just super boring life," she said to Extra in 2016. "You bring it real down, you don’t do anything fun, and you go to bed at 7:30 — that's the trick."

However, the actress clarified that she isn't trying to reach a specific number on the scale. She suggested that her weight may always fluctuate and emphasized that there should be more meaningful discussions in life beyond just conversations about someone's weight.

Furthermore, she also opened up about people struggling with body image and told Redbook in 2016. "It starts very young. My message is that as long as everybody's healthy, enjoy and embrace whatever body type you have. There's an epidemic in our country of girls and women feeling bad about themselves based on what .5% of the human race looks like."

The actress also shed some light on the negligence of plus-size people in the fashion industry and recalled that two years ago she struggled to find an outfit for The Oscars.

"I asked five or six designers very high-level ones who make lots of dresses for people and they all said no."

Fan reactions to Barbara Streisand's comments

Fans on her social media were very supportive of McCarthy after Streisand's comment.

One fan commented back, “dude that’s so rude omg her body is none of your business also ozempic if you’re not diabetic of some sort is a very dangerous method and not only that for someone that’s supposed to be a friend of hers this is totally disgusting and disrespectful.”

Someone else said, “wow really! What happened to not talking about bodies? As a mother of a daughter, that’s not ok we as women need to not focus on appearance.”

Due to her achievements, it is not unexpected that McCarthy has amassed a considerable number of fans. She gets messages from aspiring actresses who were concerned about fitting into a specific mold. They express gratitude for the opportunities she has created for them.

