Kate Middleton Is ‘Quite Cheerful’ With Prince William, Kids On 13th Wedding Anniversary, Reveals Source

Kate Middleton seems to be quite cheerful and happy alongside her husband, Prince William and their three children on the couple’s wedding anniversary.

"She remains a ray of light in what can often be a suffocatingly stuffy environment behind palace walls,” royal author Christopher Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, April 29, which marks 13 years of marriage for the couple.

In the book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, royal biographer Andersen observes that the past year has been tumultuous for Prince William and his wife Kate, particularly following Kate's cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Anderson also noted that their anniversary falls one week after the family celebrated Prince Louis's sixth birthday. Louis is the youngest child of William and Kate, who are also parents to Prince George, age 10, and Princess Charlotte, age 8.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are trying to bounce back to normalcy despite all the hurdles

Life can throw uncalled surprises sometimes. Who knew that when Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their 12th anniversary by releasing a photo of themselves smiling broadly on bicycles, no one could have imagined that a year later, both Middleton would be battling cancer,

Despite the tough challenges the royal family has faced in recent months, Prince William and Princess Kate seem to be adapting well to their new circumstances. In keeping with their tradition of celebrating anniversaries privately, the couple plans to spend their upcoming anniversary close to home.

What kinds of gifts do the couple exchange?

According to Andersen, the pair usually exchange gifts laden with sentiment. In 2023, William gifted his wife a diamond ring that had belonged to his [late] mother, Princess Diana, and a replica of Kate’s wedding bouquet.

Meanwhile, Middleton presented her husband with a drawing she had made of them during their student days. Details regarding this year's gift exchange between the couple remain undisclosed, but it is likely to be something personal and meaningful.

To mark their anniversary, William and Kate will perhaps have an intimate family dinner at their residence. However, Middleton remains in seclusion with her children while she undergoes chemotherapy

Even though the royal family has had a lot of ups and downs lately, Prince William and Kate are trying to live their lives as normally as they can. They're continuing their tradition of staying home on their anniversary.

