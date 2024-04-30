Jerry Seinfeld Revives Classic Seinfeld Characters; Pokes Fun At FRIENDS In Promo For Pop-Tarts Film

Pop-Tarts vs Jerry Seinfeld — The rivalry of the century. The comedian made a movie about the breakfast giant, and now they are getting back at him! How? Well, read on to know.

It all started when Seinfeld decided to direct and co-write Unfrosted, a fictional origin story of Pop Tarts. He also stars in the Netflix gig, which comes out on May 3. Before you get any wrong ideas of the said upcoming movie being a PR stunt by the company itself, let us inform you that Pop Tarts was not involved in the making of Unfrosted in any capacity. Here's how Kellogg’s is defending the honor of Pop Tarts, its popular sweet-filling and icing-on-top snack.

Pop Tarts, Jerry Seinfeld rivalry at its best

In a promotional digital short released on Monday, April 29, Seinfeld is summoned to a meeting with Kelman P. Gasworth, fictional president of Pop Tarts, at the company's headquarters in Battle Creek, Michigan, to discuss trademark infringement. Turns out, Seinfeld referenced 221 trademark breakfast products without permission or legal clearance from the owners of the iconic breakfast commodity.

“It's my understanding that you neither sought nor received permission to use our product in your movie,” Gasworth probes Seinfeld, adding, “Are you familiar with the concept of trademark infringement?...You see Mr. Seinfeld, you took something of ours, and now, we're going to take something of yours. Show him, Tarty.”

Right on cue, Tarty, the mascot, removes a blue covering from a giant glass case to reveal three Seinfeld characters. “Schmoopie, Jackie Chiles, and the Soup Nazi! My characters!” Seinfeld shouts of the characters brought to life by Ali Wentworth, Phil Morris, and Larry Thomas, respectively. Gasworth, the fictional Pop Tart president exclaims, “They’re my characters now, Mr. Seinfeld. Tell me, how does it feel when people steal your ideas and then do whatever they want with them?”

“You mean like Friends?” Seinfeld quips. Gasworth then proceeds to show Seinfeld a new show that he created titled People in Pontiacs Eating Pop Tarts, which of course, is a nod to Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.

Pop Tart's Reaction to Seinfeld's Fictional Origin Story

The company does not at all mind the free promotional campaign. It rather notes that the movie is “farce, not fact” and adds that it represents “the ultimate flattering because it's fan fiction.” Wow! Additionally, Pop Tarts, to support Unfrosted, has created a limited edition strawberry Trat-Pops.

Besides Seinfeld, Melissa McCarthy and Hugh Grant round up the Unfrosted cast.