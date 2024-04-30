'I Don't Respect Chris Hemsworth’s Opinion': Emily Blunt And Ryan Gosling Roast Thor Star While Talking About Australia Visit For The Fall Guy

The release of an upcoming action comedy is right around the corner, and its leads seem to have the exact combination of wickedness and fun within them. While recently talking about their movie, The Fall Guy, Emily Blunt, and Ryan Gosling’s discussion even included the very familiar and popular name in the movie industry, Chris Hemsworth.

They did not just bring his name up as a reference, but instead, they chose to roast him. Let's learn what happened during the recent interview of the two leads in the soon-to-be-released movie, The Fall Guy.

Emily Blunt roasts Chris Hemsworth

We all know that the movie depicts a tale that pays respect to the stunt performers in the Hollywood industry. But very few of the ones being excited about this upcoming film are aware that its filming was done in Sydney, Australia.

While detailing the events that happened during the shoots and giving a few highlights of the movie, Emily Blunt and Ryan Gosling also roasted MCU star Chris Hemsworth, an Australian native.

Talking to The Project, the Oppenheimer star stated that Hemsworth is not a "go-to Aussie," for her, but instead, her oldest school friend is.

Speaking of her “oldest school friend” from the time she was in grade seven, Blunt stated that although her friend is "not Australian”, she has been in Australia for 12 years.

Talking about preferring her oldest friend over Hemsworth for anything in Australia, Blunt said, “She’s lived in Sydney and she’s kind of my oracle for it," and quipped, “Not that I don’t respect Chris Hemsworth’s opinion, but I don’t respect Chris Hemsworth’s opinion.”

In response to the same, Gosling made a remark by stating, “Ooo, damn!”

How did Ryan Gosling spend his time in Australia?

As Emily Blunt burnt Chris Hemsworth, Ryan Gosling also chose to follow the opinions of others, instead of the Extraction actor’s.

While planning to have fun in Australia, the Barbie actor reached out to Margot Robbie and his other co-star from the movie Nice Guys, Russell Crowe.

In the interview, Gosling was heard stating that the Gladiator actor gave him some “Hot Tips.” To which Blunt went on to laugh while also stating, “Russell’s Hot Tips.”

Crowe, who was born in New Zealand, moved to Australia at the age of 21, while Robbie is a native, belonging to Dalby, Queensland.

The Fall Guy will be released in US theatres on May 3, 2024.

