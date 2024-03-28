Mumbai Comic Con 2024: Dates, Passes, Venue, What To Expect & More

Comic Con India is the country's largest pop-culture celebration. Comic Con is the best weekend of the year that is celebrated with celebrity guests, awesome merchandise, mind-blowing experiences, and the world's best cosplayers.

Comic Con India (CCI) is a series of annual comic-based conventions held in India. The first edition was held in New Delhi in 2011 and over the years has expanded to other major cities in India such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad and Ahmadabad. There are annual comic cons now in all these cities. Cumulatively these five cities attract over 200,000 visitors with over 1200 exhibitors.

Jatin Varma, the founder & managing director of Comic Con India, launched the first comic con in India in Delhi in 2011. Since 2014, Comic Con India has been conducted in collaboration with ReedPop, the organisers of the New York Comic Con and the MCM London Comic Con.

Cosplay has been a major part of the events. During the first Comic Con in 2011, there were only 13 cosplay participants. By 2017 the number of cosplayers crossed 2000. Comic Con India also hosts the Indian Championship of Cosplay.

Dates, venue and passes for the event

Mumbai Comic Con 2024 will be of two days, 20 and 21 April 2024 starting at 11:00 AM IST onwards at the Jio World Convention Centre.

Single Day Pass for Rs. 999/- which provides access to the event on a single day. It comes with assured goodies that include: limited edition bag, exclusive Marvel Comic Book and DC Comics Poster.

Advertisement

Super Fan Phase 2 for Rs. 3299/- which gives access to the event on all 2 days with dedicated entrance with a special box filled with exclusive merch including: exclusive Spiderman-India tee, limited edition LEGO The Incredible Hulk, heroic Superfan cape, custom Superfan badge, plus exclusive comic book, poster, and bag.

Events of the Comic Con

Following are the events for day 1 of Mumbai Comic Con;

11:00 AM - Comic Con Begins

11:30 AM - Special Session with Maruti Suzuki Arena

11:45 AM - Special Session with Crunchyroll

12:15 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch! - HalluBol

12:30 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch - Karejwa by Bakarmax

12:45 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch! - Yali Dream Creations

1:00 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch! - Monday to Friday by Corporat

1:15 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch! - Ghosts of South India by Abhijeet Kini

2:00 PM - Special Session with Maruti Suzuki Arena

2:15 PM - Special Session with Crunchyroll

2:30 PM - Mumbai Comic Con Special Session with artist & animator, Guy Delisle

3:00 PM - Comic Con Exclusive - Special Session with Art Guy Rob!

4:00 PM - The Comic Con Playlist is back with Geek Fruit!

5:00 PM - Comic Con Exclusive - A Special Performance by Musical Guest - MC Altaf

5:30 PM - Comic Con Exclusive - Binge-O Clock LIVE with Rohan Joshi & Sahil Shah

6:00 PM - Mumbai Comic Con Cosplay Contest

7.00 PM - Indian Championship of Cosplay - Mumbai Qualifier

Following are the events of day 2;

11:00 AM - Comic Con Begins!

11:30 aM - Special Session with Maruti Suzuki Arena

12:30 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch! - Indusverse

12:45 PM - Hot Of The Press - Comic Book Launch - Sufi Comics

11:45 AM - Special Session with Crunchyroll

1:00 PM - Special Session with Team Lakadbaggha

1:30 PM - Special Session with Maruti Suzuki Arena

1:45 PM - Special Session with Crunchyroll

2:30 PM - Mumbai Comic Con Special Session with artist -Jason Loo

4:00 PM - The Comic Con Playlist is back with Geek Fruit!

5:00 PM - Comic Con Exclusive - A Special Performance by Musical Guest - Shahrule

6:00 PM - Mumbai Comic Con Cosplay Contest

7:00 PM - Indian Championship of Cosplay - Mumbai Qualifier

ALSO READ: 10 Most Powerful Cosmic Marvel Characters; RANKED