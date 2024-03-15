10 Most Powerful Cosmic Marvel Characters; RANKED

Marvel movies showcase a diverse range of cosmic characters, including both Earth-based heroes and villains. The Marvel Cinematic Universe, which currently has over 40 projects, is home to some most powerful cosmic characters. However, the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe has also been explored outside the MCU, allowing fans to explore the vastness of cosmic beings beyond Earth's boundaries. The ultimate question remains: who is the most powerful cosmic being on the big screen?

Ranking 10 most powerful cosmic Marvel characters

1. Eternity

Eternity, a primordial cosmic entity, is a central figure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Associated with the Infinity Stones and the universe's dawn, Eternity grants wishes to those who find him first, as seen in Thor: Love and Thunder. With unlimited control of reality and near omniscience, Eternity is the temporal representation of the universe, making it one of the most powerful beings in the MCU.

2. Galactus

In Fox's Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer, we saw Marvel's Galactus, a giant space cloud with cosmic power for the first tim. The comics confirm Galactus' past betrayal to the Celestials, and it took multiple Celestials to bring him down. Galactus, having existed in a previous universe before the creation of the current cosmos, is incredibly old and powerful. It's hoped that the same will be true when Galactus makes his way to the MCU with the Fantastic Four reboot.

3. Arishem

Arishem the Judge, a powerful celestial, is credited with initiating life in the MCU. He and his fellow celestials manipulate matter and primordial energies, creating Eternals and Deviants throughout the universe. Their influence is vast, with no known beings capable of opposing them except for their Eternal creations. Arishem and his fellow celestials exert their will across the cosmos, with no known beings capable of opposing them.

4. The Phoenix Force

The Phoenix Force, a powerful cosmic being, is depicted in X-Men: The Last Stand and Dark Phoenix. It can bring rebirth and cause massive death. In both X-Men movies, it takes hold of Jean Grey, amplifying her power and making her dangerous. The Phoenix Force, believed to be the nexus of all psionic energy, has been a constant threat and source of power in the Marvel Universe for years.

5. Ego

Star-Lord's father, Ego, is a mysterious figure who appears unaware of other celestials and their purpose. Despite his powerful ability to manipulate matter and extend consciousness across the galaxy, Ego cannot fully achieve his Expansion without collaborating with his children. He hopes Peter will help him achieve his dark dream of becoming one with everything in existence. Ego's notable powers as a living planet are noteworthy.

6. Thanos

Thanos, the final villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, was a brutal conqueror and leader of alien armies. He claimed the Infinity Stones, becoming one of the most powerful cosmic beings in the MCU. He used them to erase half of all life in the universe. The Avengers, their allies, and the Infinity Stones ultimately defeated Thanos in Avengers: Endgame.

7. Kang The Conqueror

Kang the Conqueror, a powerful character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), has the ability to time-travel and form multiple variants within the Council of Kangs. He made his debut in Loki Season 1, revealing potential threat. Kang's energy-based weapons and armor systems make him a formidable opponent against cosmic beings, despite his uncertain future in the MCU.

8. Hela

The firstborn daughter of Odin, Hela the Goddess of Death is incredibly powerful, matching and perhaps even surpassing the ability of her brother Thor. Not only can she summon a variety of weapons and armor at will, but her possession of the Eternal Flame allows her to resurrect fallen soldiers as seen in Thor: Ragnarok along with her large wolf Fenris. That said, it's assumed that Hela was defeated by Surtur at the end of the third Thor movie.

9. Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel, a cosmically enhanced human superhero, is a formidable force in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Known for her combat skills with Thanos and her ability to restart Hala's sun, she has no major weaknesses due to her cosmic enhancements and altered physiology, making her one of the strongest Avengers in the MCU.

10. Surtur

Destined to bring about the destruction of an entire realm, not much is known about the MCU's Surtur beyond the fact that he's the Fire Demon lord of Musphelheim as he is in Norse legend. Nevertheless, Thor and Loki's plan to defeat Hela came with the cost of losing Asgard, reviving Surtur whom the God of Thunder had recently defeated so that he could fulfill the prophecy to completely obliterate Asgard. To that end, having the ability to decimate an entire realm with his Twilight Sword easily makes Surtur one of the most powerful beings in the MCU cosmos.

