'Never Say Never': Denise Richards Reveals If She Is Open For The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Return

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is a hit reality show which, as the title says, explores the lives of some housewives living in Beverly Hills. The show recently finished its 13th season earlier this month and the speculations for its next season are already on the rise.

Will Denise Richards return for the show’s next season?

Denise Richards is open to returning on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The reality star made a few memorable cameos in the show’s recently concluded 13th season and it seems that she is ready to come back for more if the opportunity presents.

“I always say, ‘Never say never,’” Richards recently told PEOPLE.

This statement comes even after Richards was seen butting heads with Erica Girardi on more than a few occasions when she appeared on the show. The two women seemed to have some past conflicts that they were coming to terms with in the show’s latest season.

Despite such conflicts, Richards’ comments signal a potential return for her on the show as she hasn’t completely shut the door on it yet. Though her former castmate, Lisa Rinna is quite sure that she isn’t returning to the show, formally putting an end to an era in her life.

"I'm grateful for that show,” Rinna opened up on The Jennifer Hudson Show. “I'm the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back. Nope, I did it. Did it, did it, saw the movie."



Advertisement

What happened between Denise Richards and Erica Girardi?

Denise Richards had made a brief return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after exiting the show earlier once. This time, she came back for a few episodes and had a memorable clash with her cast member, Erica Girardi.

The whole incident sparked off when Richards expressed her frustrations with Girardi when she had discussed threesomes in front of Richards’ children in 2019, when they were quite young. Though Girardi expressed she had apologized to Richards for the same, the conflict escalated when Girardi mentioned Richards’ eldest daughter, Sami’s OnlyFans account.

“I wouldn’t have brought up Denise's daughter had she not pushed so hard,” Girardi told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live after the show’s premiere. “That's really the truth, and that’s the answer: I did not want to do this. I did not want to go there, and I really meant that. But if you want it, you can get it,”

Richards' willingness to return to the show can lead to even more conflicts between the two or maybe even a resolution as is the norm in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

ALSO READ: 'He's Always Welcome': Denise Richards Talks About Charlie Sheen Spending Easter With Her And Daughters