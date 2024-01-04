The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Is Kyle Richards dating Morgan Wade post separation from husband?

Kyle Richards, a familiar face on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, is making headlines for her open-minded approach to love. In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode, the 54-year-old reality star surprised her fellow housewives by posing a bold question during a lively lunch.

The unexpected query revolved around the possibility of "dating a woman," leaving one housewife nearly spitting out her wine in shock. Crystal Kung Minkoff, however, turned the tables by asking Kyle the same question. In response, Kyle simply nodded, revealing her willingness to embrace love in all its forms.

Amidst her revelations, Kyle appears to be facing a significant decision, as seen in a teaser where she expresses anxiety while confiding in her friend Morgan Wade. She said to Morgan, "I'm so anxious," she added, "I really don't know if I can do it." While Morgan Wade assured, "You got it."

Romance rumors of Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade post-divorce

The spotlight on Kyle's personal life intensified as rumors swirled about a potential romance with Morgan, coinciding with her separation from husband Mauricio Umansky. The two initially connected on social media and developed a close friendship, engaging in joint workouts and vacations with other Housewives stars.

The rumor mill went into overdrive when Kyle, in a surprising move, tattooed her initial onto Morgan's arm. This gesture raised eyebrows among her fellow Housewives and fueled speculations about the nature of their relationship.

To add a twist to the ongoing gossip, Kyle and Morgan playfully addressed the rumors in August 2023. They appeared together in Morgan's music video for the single Fall in Love with Me, where Kyle played the role of Morgan's love interest. The video featured them sharing intimate moments, such as feeding each other fruit and coming close to a kiss.

However, Morgan was quick to dispel dating rumors in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, stating, "We're friends. The internet's a dumb place."

Meanwhile, in July, it was confirmed that Kyle and Mauricio had separated after 27 years of marriage. Despite living under the same roof, they maintained an amicable relationship as they navigated their next steps.

The ongoing season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills provides a glimpse into Kyle's challenging year. In a midseason trailer, she confessed, "I want to feel happy and fulfilled. I don't know if Moe and I are going to make it." Despite the marital struggles, Kyle finds solace and support in her friendship with Morgan, who expresses gratitude for having Kyle in her life during one of her performances.

As fans witness Kyle's journey unfold, her openness to love and the complexities of her relationships take center stage on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

