Penelope Cruz And Javier Bardem Relationship History: Exploring The Hollywood Power Couple's Journey

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem met on the set of Jamón, Jamón. A decade after working together, the duo fell in love with each other. Cruz and Bardem have been happily married for more than 10 years and have been living together with their kids. As the pair continue to win hearts as one of Hollywood's power couples, let us take a look at their relationship history and decade-long romance.

1992: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem’s first meeting

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem met on the sets of Jamón, Jamón. In September 1992, the two started shooting for their first film together before reuniting in 2008.

2008: Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem reunited for a film

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem reunited on the sets of Vicky Cristina Barcelona. The duo was attracted to each other, and it was the start of their love story. The couple, however, kept their romance private and away from the public eye.

2010: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem appear in public together as a couple

The co-stars turned lovers made their first public appearance together at the Goya Awards. Soon after, Bardem won the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. In his speech, he acknowledged Cruz as the love of his life. He said, “I share this joy with my friend, my companion, my love: Penélope."

Advertisement

2010: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem get married

The same year as their first public appearance as a couple, Cruz and Bardem secretly tied the knot married in the Bahamas, at their friend’s house, with only their family members around.

2011: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem welcome their first child

The Pirates of the Caribbean actress welcomed their first baby boy and named him Leo. In January 2011, Bardem credited his wife and his son for his success. The actor said, "It's awakening my heart and making me smile every day,” at the Goya Awards.

2011: Javier Bardem supports Penélope Cruz at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Back in April 2011,Cruz received her star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and was supported by Bardem durint the ceremony along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Depp, and Rob Marshall. During her speech, Cruz thanked Javier and Leo for "for making me happy every day."

2013: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem announces their second pregnancy

Two years after their son’s birth, Cruz and Bardem announced their second pregnancy in February 2013. In July of the same year, the actress gave birth to their daughter, Luna. The couple described their feelings as being “tremendously happy and excited.”

2017: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem play the leads in Loving Pablo

ALSO READ: What kind of cancer does Shannen Doherty have? Exploring her journey throughout the tragic illness

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz worked together again in the biopic Loving Pablo. While Bardem played the main character, Cruz portrayed the roles of a journalist and Pablo’s love interest. The same year, the duo walked the red carpet together at the Cannes Film Festival.

2019: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem open up about their relationship

Cruz opened up about her relationship with her husband. During a conversation with a magazine, she explained why they kept their marriage private. She said, “It was a really good decision for us not to talk about our relationship. It would feel very strange to do it a different way. I just couldn’t do it.”

Advertisement

2022: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem get nominated for the Oscars together

Cruz and Bardem were nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress, respectively, at the Academy Awards. After the nominations, the actor stated, “He couldn’t be happier to share this celebration with my talented wife, Penelope, for her work in Parallel Mothers.”

Advertisement

2024: Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem comment on their personal lives

In a rare public appearance, both Cruz and Bardem talked about their personal lives and their kids. When asked about keeping their children away from the public eye, the couple replied, “It’s for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not. They can talk about that when they’re ready. It’s so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming. And who pays the price? Not us, not our generation, who, maybe at 25, learned how a BlackBerry worked. It’s a cruel experiment on children and on teenagers.”