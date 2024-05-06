Kanye West And TY Dolla Sign Fail To Drop Vultures 2 On Discussed Release Date; Deets Inside

The Vultures 2 album is a sequel to Vultures 1 which was released in February this year. The prequel was supposed to be initially released on March 8, but Ye and Ty Dolla $ign had to delay the drop as they were still working on it. When asked about the same, Kanye simply replied, ‘We in the lab.’ Fans took to the internet and expressed their disappointment after the album failed to be released at midnight.

Delay in the Vultures 2 release, fans react

The Chicago singer, Kanye West appeared in an interview with social media sensation, Justin Laboy where he announced that the Vultures 2 album will be released on May 3 but the album has not yet hit streaming services. There have been multiple delays in the prequel’s release, Ye has promised his fans that the album will come out on time. Despite, fans keeping their calm, the rapper has already missed out on releasing the drop twice.

After the midnight deadline passed without Vultures 2, fans took over social media and expressed their disappointment, with one user writing, 'Why I always believe every time he give us a date.' While another fan wrote, 'Kanye West never dropped the day he says he will. Not sure why anyone is surprised.' The mood of fans seems to be low right as many fans still continue to wait for the album to drop. 'Drinking today in case the Kanye West album drops,' a dedicated fan of the rapper wrote.

Vultures 2 album details: Here is all we know

While the fans wait on most details of the upcoming album, it is confirmed to have a posthumous verse from the late Migos member Takeoff. Vultures 2 will include the singlet - ‘Let Me Chill Out’ - featuring NBA Youngboy, Rich the Kid, and Takeoff. In the last few now, the artists have shared previews of the tracks for the album on social media and at listening parties. A Little Birdie tells us that the album features big names like Lil Durk, Kodak Black, and Playboy Carti. As of now, there is no confirmation of a new date for the release since Kanye or Ty Dolla $ign have not made a statement on the same.

Moreover, Kanye had previously hinted that the album would not be released on streaming platforms and would be sold to the fans directly for $20. He told a fan on Instagram DM that they will sell the albums on Yeezy.com and added that he has 20 million Instagram followers and that if 5% of his fans buy an album, the artist will make more profit. He added: “When we do that we won’t have the streaming companies in control of the artist anymore.”

