Michelle Yeoh Receives Prestigious Medal Of Freedom From The President Joe Biden

In a momentous event at the White House, Michelle Yeoh, the celebrated actress for her diverse roles, was honored by President Joe Biden. Michelle Yeoh was honored with the President's prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom.

The high honor celebrates individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the United States and the world. Let’s delve into the details of this extraordinary occasion and Yeoh’s inspiring journey.

A glorious honor for Michelle Yeoh

On May 3, Michelle Yeoh stood proud as she received the prestigious award from the President. Biden commended Yeoh for breaking stereotypes and glass ceilings throughout her career. In a short speech, Biden commended Yeoh for breaking “stereotypes which have enriched and enhanced the American culture.”

Biden highlighted that her roles in movies have shown us that we’re all similar, no matter what our gender, culture, or language. He highlighted how most of her roles, from martial arts to science fiction to romantic comedies bind us all. He also said Yeoh brings different cultures through her acting, not just to entertain us, but also to inspire and make us feel good. Biden concluded by saying, “And that’s what she keeps on doing.” Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

ALSO READ: Did Michelle Yeoh 'Confuse' Emma Stone While Presenting Oscar For Best Actress? A Haunting in Venice Star Reveals

Advertisement

Yeoh even made history in 2022

Yeoh even made history in 2022 when she starred in Everything Everywhere All at Once, becoming the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for best actress. “For all the little boys and girls who are watching this tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This award is proof that big dreams do come true. So dream big,” said Yeoh in her acceptance speech.

Michelle Yeoh’s career spans over four decades, marked by memorable performances in blockbuster films. She started her career in martial arts films like Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon and has been in many other movies such as Tomorrow Never Dies, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and A Haunting in Venice by Kenneth Branagh. And, in the year 2023, she received the Kering Women in Motion Award at the Cannes Festival.

Michelle Yeoh will be next seen alongside pop star Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo in an upcoming movie called Wicked.

Others who have been awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2024

This year’s recipients include prominent figures from various fields such as politics, activism, journalism, and sports. Other 19 recipients of the 2024 Presidential Medal of Freedom include notable figures such as Mike Bloomberg, Jim Clyburn, Frank Lautenberg, Phil Donahue, Greg Boyle, Katie Ledecky, Jane Rigby, John Kerry, Judy Shepard, Jim Thrope, Clarence B. Jones, Al Gore, Medgar Evers, Nancy Pelosi, Opal Lee, Ellen Ochoa, and Teresa Romero.

As reported by Reuters, Yeoh was among the awardees recognized for being the first to achieve significant milestones in their respective fields. The award recognizes her groundbreaking contributions to cinema and her tireless efforts in promoting cultural understanding and gender equality.

ALSO READ: 10 Most Iconic Moments From Last Year's Oscars As 2024 Academy Nominees are Announced