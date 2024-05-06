‘Doesn't Get Any Better': Wynonna Judd Talks About Performing National Anthem At 150th Kentucky Derby

Wynonna Judd had expressed her excitement to perform the national anthem at the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 4 after receiving an invite from the Churchill Downs Racetrack. The American singer recently spoke to PEOPLE and shared her emotions about singing at her native place since she was born in Ashland, Kentucky.

Judd to perform at Kentucky Derby

Wynonna Judd is really glad about her performance at the Kentucky Derby but she spoke about how she misses her mother, Naomi Judd. ‘It's the 'best and the worst of times' kind of thing, where you're keenly aware of where you were and what was going on, on that day,’ said Wynonna in an interview with PEOPLE as she referred to the two-year anniversary of her mother Naomi Judd’s death. The 59-year-old singer shared how she thinks about everything differently now that her mother has passed away.

Wynonna received the invite to join a long list of female country artists such as Jo Dee Messina, Carly Pearce, and Jennifer Nettles who performed The Star Spangled Banner at Run for the Roses, the five-time Grammy award-winner knew her answer would be 'yes.' This was definitely a check on that list of things I've got left to do. This is definitely one of those moments, she added. Judd talked about how performing at the Kentucky Derby hits home for her because she has spent her childhood watching horse racing with her family there. The artist also told the outlet that she plans to bask in the memories that will most certainly take her back to the times she spent there as a little girl.

Wynonna talks about her childhood

While speaking to PEOPLE on a Zoom call, Wynonna revealed that she grew up in Keeneland. ‘Standing on the backside as they came around and hearing the thunderous sound of the hooves hitting the dirt, I was just always overcome with emotion. I still think about it,’ Judd recalled. It seems like the musician is really looking to the whole event and spends each moment making more memories and reliving the old ones.

She spoke about how this is one of the greatest memories of her life besides having her kids. Her father was there every year and he used to take her there. During the interview, she said that she was going for a soundcheck the next morning and how that would give her a chance to stand there and bask in the glory of the moment. The singer feels really proud about representing her home state and being a part of the most storied and iconic traditions.

The Kentucky native will help kick off the historic 150th Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs with her National Anthem performance set to take place just after 5:00 p.m. EDT and broadcast live as part of NBC’s Kentucky Derby coverage. Martha Stewart will serve as the Riders Up announcer.

