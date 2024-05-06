General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Turn to Natalia Amid Ava's Manipulation?

In the upcoming episode of General Hospital airing on Friday, May 3, as tensions rise in Port Charles, Sonny Corinthos finds himself caught between the manipulative schemes of Ava Jerome and the comforting presence of Natalia Ramirez. Meanwhile, Dante Falconeri faces a dilemma that threatens to upend his career in law enforcement.

General Hospital Spoiler Highlight

Alexis Davis confides in Diane Miller about yet another family crisis, fearing its potential to tear her loved ones apart. Meanwhile, Kristina confronts Molly about Sonny's influence on her unborn child, raising concerns about their relationship.

As Sonny navigates Ava's machinations, his encounter with Natalia in the park offers him a much-needed refuge. Their bond deepens as they lean on each other for support in tumultuous times.

Elsewhere, Dante struggles with the blurred lines between his duty as a cop and his obligations as a son. Sam McCall's emotional conversation with Dante hints at his looming decision to potentially walk away from the PCPD to ensure his safety.

In Anna Devane's office, discussions about Dex Heller's integration into the police force highlight the challenges ahead. Anna's determination to guide Dex down the right path underscores the looming dangers that threaten the PCPD.

As Sonny seeks solace in Natalia's company and Dante contemplates his future, General Hospital promises an episode filled with gripping drama and pivotal decisions. With tensions escalating and alliances shifting, Port Charles braces for the repercussions of these seismic shifts. Stay tuned for more updates on the unfolding drama in the days to come.

