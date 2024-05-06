'He Might Show Up': John Mulaney Reveals David Lee Roth Turned Down Request To Appear In His Live Comedy Show

Mulaney recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote his upcoming Netflix series, John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In LA. Mulaney will be seen speaking to an impressive bunch of guests that will appear on the show. The comedian on Jimmy Kimmel Live revealed that David Lee Roth was one of the many people who refused to make an appearance on his new show.

John Mulaney and David Lee Roth’s Banter

John Mulaney, the comedian appeared on Jimmy Kimmel’s live show on Thursday and talked about whether there was someone who turned down Mulaney’s show, he humorously said there were ‘so many’ but the one that he feels bad about is Van Halen frontman, David Lee Rocker. The comedian told David to act as his band leader for the show just like Cleto of Jimmy Kimmel Live’s bandleader and then asked him to be just a guest.

But David passed the request and refused to come on the show. Mulaney also mentioned how he wanted Roth to speak about his life in Altadena. It is a place where the rocker once resided but unfortunately, he said no to that too. John said, 'I honestly, like, I didn't know how to appeal to him because I'm like, it's David Lee Roth, I should just call him up and say, 'let's party,' and he might show up.' Kimmel then noted that David is a certified EMT and the next time John should call him and say, 'I am bleeding!' and he might show up then. Through laughter, Mulaney said 'Can you imagine being in a medical crisis and you're strapped down to the board, and your head's in that [brace], and you look up and [Roth says], 'Yeah!'? Like, that must be insane!'

John Mulaney and his upcoming Netflix series

It would have been so much fun for the audience to watch David Lee Roth since he is such a unique character. Roth released his cover of the Beach Boys classic in 1985. The cover was featured on the EP Crazy from the Heat. The EP title would be used by the artist as the title of his 1997 autobiography.

As for John Mulaney’s new show, even though Roth might not be on board but there are several other guests including David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Jon Stewart, Patton Oswald, Sarah Silverman, Dr. Lucy Jones, Bill Hader, Nate Bargatze and Cedric the Entertainer who will be seen on the Netflix series. While speaking about Lucy Jones, the comedian said that she was like the Carson Daly of the Northridge earthquake and humorously added that Jones was punctual and very cool and they were talking about earthquakes in that episode. Everybody's in L.A. airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT live on Netflix.

