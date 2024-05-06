‘Made Me Change My Mind': Eva Mendes On Being A Stay-At-Home Mom To Ryan Gosling's Kids

Family comes first for Eva Mendes. While Ryan Gosling is chucking dark roles for the sake of his family, Mendes has let her Hollywood career take a backseat to raise their daughters. The actress, who started acting in the late ‘90s, is happy to be “locked down” with her girls at 50, she reveals. Gosling and Mendes’s kids, Esmeralda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 8, are very much the priority on all decisions made, as the stars weave their lives accordingly.

Eva Mendes spoke of altering her life plans after she met the “man” of her life, Ryan Gosling. She claimed the Barbie star made her feel secure about the decision to be a stay-at-home mom and be present for their little daughters.

Eva Mendes loves being a mom at 50

If you'd asked Eva Mendes two decades ago if she wanted to raise kids at the cost of her career, she would have given a different answer. But now, the 50-year-old actress marked it as "the easiest decision." Her life at 50 turned out to be quite unimaginable, even though she had never contemplated it over 30.

“I certainly didn’t think I’d have kids and be locked down. So I’m really happy that a certain man came into my life and made me change my mind about all that stuff,” Mendes gushed to People on Wednesday, May 1.

Mendes, who got her breakout in 2001’s Training Day, reflected with a thoughtful answer on why she decided to take an acting hiatus. Becoming a parent in her 40s gave her the “clarity” of the lifelong impact her presence shall have on Esmeralda and Amada growing up. “My kids are only going to be little once…I didn't feel that as pressure at the time. I felt it as clarity. All those years are formative years. I wanted to be there for all of it,” she added.

Eva Mendes is set to publish her first children’s book, Desi, Mami and the Never-Ending Worries on 17 September 2024. The actress is also the co-owner of the home-cleaning brand, Skura Style.

Eva Mendes speaks of non-verbal agreement with Ryan Gosling

In March, the Ghost Rider actress disclosed that she and Ryan Gosling , whom she referred to as husband in 2022, had a “non-verbal agreement” on their family dynamics. “It was like, ‘Ok, he’s going to work and I’m going to work, I’m just going to work here,'” Mendes shared on Today show.

However, the actress also clarified that while she became a full-time mom, she also “worked.” She continued, “I just didn’t act. Acting takes you on locations, it takes you away.”

Mendes also expressed being in awe of Gosling’s work ethic in the interview, “I’ve never experienced anything like that. The way he works, his commitment to his craft, how he wants to make everything as best as it can be.” The actor recently returned to the box office with The Fall Guy after his supreme success as Ken in 2023’s Barbie.

The couple met on the sets of The Place Beyond the Pines and instantly hit it off in 2011, although keeping their love life very private. After over two decades of dating, Mendes and Gosling have taken the next step as parents, raising their adorable little daughters.

