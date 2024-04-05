'It Was Worth It': Salma Hayek Reveals She And Penelope Cruz Have Been Waiting For Beyoncé's Country Era

Actress Salma Hayek cannot get enough of Beyoncé’s new country album, just like the rest of us! In fact, she loves Queen Bey’s new music so much that she posted photos of herself in Cowboy Carter merch and also included pictures from the 2006 action-comedy Bandidas, in which both she and Penélope Cruz rocked cowboy-core outfitts.

The Golden Globe winning actress took to Instagram to talk about how much she loves Beyoncé's new album Cowboy Carter which came out on 29th March. Hayek posed in a Cowboy Carter merch t-shirt while showing off the design of a microphone on the back. In the photo, the actress was also wearing a black cowboy hat to match the vibes of the album.

Moreover, she also posted two throwback shots from the sets of her 2006 Western action comedy movie with Penélope Cruz. In the first picture, the two of them were posing together while in full cowboy garb complete with hats, leather pants, and corsets. In the second picture, Cruz was giving Hayek a piggyback ride while both of them smiled for the camera.

“Dear @beyonce,” Salma Hayek wrote in the caption of her post, “Penélope and I have been waiting 20 YEARS for this album! FINALLY, it was worth it.” A lot of people commented on the post with actress Kerry Washington commenting, “YAS.” A comment on the post read, “Love you even MORE for rocking that Texas shirt,” while another said, “Aaaa Queen supporting Queen.” Some of the people were in awe that it has been 20 years since the Bandidas pictures that she posted and one user commented, “There's no way it's been 20 years since that photo......impossible.” The rest of the comment section was also filled with positivity and love for both Salma Hayek and Beyoncé.

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter received love worldwide

Salma Hayek was not the only one who was in awe of Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter. The follow up to her 2022 album Renaissance was her first long play that was completely inspired by country and americana music. The album had a whopping 27 tracks and featured legendary singers such as Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson and Post Malone.

It was not just Beyoncé’s original tracks from the album that made waves. It also featured two covers, first one being The Beatles’ Blackbird and the second one being Dolly Parton’s iconic song Jolene. The changes to the lyrics that Beyoncé made for her own version of Jolene was praised by people for having a more feminist take on the song. Even Dolly Parton herself praised the changes on her Instagram account. Both Post Malone and Miley Cyrus have congratulated her and spoke about how honored they were to have collaborated with her on this album. June Carter Cash’s daughter Carlene Carter welcomed Beyoncé into country music with open arms. People all over the world have been in awe with her music in the new album and it just added another feather to her well-decorated hat.

