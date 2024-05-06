Can Kids Watch Ryan Gosling And Emily Blunt's The Fall Guy? Here's What We Know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder, violence, alcohol and drugs.

Ryan Gosling’s newly-released blockbuster, The Fall Guy may not be ideal for all kids to watch. Motion Pictures Association rated the movie PG-13 owing to considerations of its highly action and violence-related plot. Besides that, other references to alcohol, drug use, and strong language also deemed the David-Leitch-helmed movie not suitable for kids under the age of 13.

The Fall Guy takes inspiration from the 1981 action drama of the same name that starred Lee Majors as Gosling’s character, Colt Seavers. Gosling takes on the stunt double Seavers, who finds himself trying to crack the mystery of his movie’s missing leading actor.

Why The Fall Guy is rated PG-13?

For a movie that endeavors to honor the stunt performers’ line of work, it is only imperative that The Fall Guy flaunts thrilling action sequences. But with it comes other characteristics that some viewers may be sensitive to. The plotline of the movie-in-movie involves much violence, with risky stunts being performed, war scenes, guns pulled out, explosions, and more.

The Fall Guy trailer is a peek into what the film holds. "We got drugs, bad guys, and murder," Gosling's Colt Seavers can be heard saying.

A nerve-wracking scene shows Gosling’s character swinging from a helicopter. And as the name suggests, there is also a lot of falling from heights. The stunt with a Jeep rolling over 8.5 times was marked as a world-record-breaking feat.

The Fall Guy’s impassioned effort to pull the curtains on how stunts are performed and the use of gun props in Hollywood is impressively depicted in the Universal Pictures-produced film. It underscores the fact that however real the stunts and guns may seem on screen, in the end, it’s all props and carefully dealt action sequences, a brainchild of director Leitch who was a former stuntman himself. Thus, viewers, especially youngsters need not take inspiration from movies condoning violence.

Besides ample references to alcohol, The Fall Guy features a drug scene where Colt wanders into a nightclub and drinks a spiked Shirley Temple. Accompanying hallucinations introduce him to a unicorn briefly until his high trip lasts. Simultaneously, the blockbuster presents some strong language usage, but The Fall Guy’s mostly clean dialogue makes up for it.

Speaking of the chemistry between Emily Blunt’s Jody Moreno and Colt, there is a maximum of three smooches throughout the story. As the actress noted in a former interview, the “oozing chemistry” between them is explored through romantic scenes with nuanced intimacy, but no more than that.

Despite the relatively serious-seeming plot, the audience may find themselves cracking up mid-movie. It’s a romantic comedy slash action spectacle after all. Interestingly, original Colt Seavers, Lee Majors also features in the movie teasing a multiverse of The Fall Guy madness.

The Fall Guy’s box office potential explored

Ahead of the movie’s release on Friday, May 3, The Fall Guy already made $3.15 million in Thursday previews. A good start, the film is expected to open around $30 million in the upcoming weekend, per Variety. Though Ryan Gosling’s former blockbuster, Barbie smashed the box office, becoming the highest-earning blockbuster of 2023, The Fall Guy is not hoping to compete with the Greta Gerwig-helmed spectacle.

Budgeted at $130 million, the movie revolving around the stunts world will have to make quite some noise to earn profits at the box office.

The Fall Guy is in theatres now.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, addiction or violence, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Disclaimer: Box office numbers mentioned in the article are obtained from our own sources and diverse public platforms. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates, but appropriately portrays the BO performance of the project.

