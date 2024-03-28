'People Can Wait Till They're Ready': Rebel Wilson On Losing Her Virginity at 35; Says You Shouldn't Feel Pressured

Rebel Wilson bravely speaks out about losing her virginity at 35 and encourages “late bloomers.”

The Isn’t It Romantic actress transformed in the last couple of years. She not only took care of her physical health but also embraced her newfound sexuality. In her upcoming memoir Rebel Rising, which will be released on April 2, the singer-actress talked about the key points of her life.

Rebel Wilson’s message to late bloomers

The Pitch Perfect actress, 44, says that people shouldn’t feel the pressure to lose virginity in their teens and can wait till they’re ready.

She exclusively told People’s Magazine that she shared her personal story in her memoir to normalise and reassure young people that "not everybody has to lose their virginity as a teenager."

"People can wait till they're ready or wait till they're a bit more mature,” Wilson said. "And I think that could be a positive message. You obviously don't have to wait until you're in your thirties like me, but you shouldn't feel pressure as a young person," the actress added.



Wilson was embarrassed to talk about such topics

Wilson recalled feeling embarrassed whenever topics like virginity were discussed and would manage to leave the room. "There was one vague time, I think I told my best friend, 'Oh, yeah, I just did it to just get it over with when I was like 23,'" she said. "Normally I would just leave the room when the conversation was happening," she continues.

She further said she would lie "just to really avoid the questions." But people’s bizarre reaction to her losing virginity at 24 would make her even sadder. "And then the people that said, 'Oh, at 24, it's so late.' And then I'm sitting here thinking, 'Oh my God, my number's 35. What the hell? I'm going to look like the biggest loser,'" she said.

The actress felt her experience with sexuality would have been different 20 years back

Wilson being a “late bloomer” was part of the bigger problem back then. According to her, if she had been born twenty years later, she would have explored her sexuality way earlier.

"It's absolutely incredible. If I had been born 20 years later, I probably would've explored my sexuality more. I just knew I was attracted to men, and that was the normal thing," she said.

"And so when I started opening myself up probably more after my father's death and realizing, oh, even though I'd seen marriage as a terrible thing and waste of time, I started opening myself up to that," she adds.

The Hustle actress somewhat blamed the social conditioning that made her believe she was into men. "And then only years later, meeting women and having feelings for a woman, and that, I just think it's a sign of where society kind of was," she said. Wilson is engaged to a designer, Ramona Agruma and welcomed their daughter Royce Lillian via surrogacy in 2022.