'Please Forgive Me': Grimes Apologizes To Fans For 'Technical Issues' During Coachella 2024 Performance

This year’s Coachella was filled with many amazing performances. Just like every year, fans gathered together to witness their favorite artist perform. For many artists, their performance at Coachella holds major importance.

As we all know, Grimes too performed at the festival this year. She faced major technical issues during her performance. Her music genre seems majorly based on techno beats. So we can imagine how frustrating it would have been for the Genesis singer when she faced technical problems.

During her performance, she addressed this problem to everyone present. At that time, she asked the audience to not judge her and said, “I’m trying to think. I’m not good enough at math for this shit.” Now, Grimes has also penned an apology.

Grimes’ apology in X

Grimes took to X and penned a lengthy apology. The singer wrote, “I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong, and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself.”

She added, "to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting someone else organize the tracks on the sd card etc."

The singer expressed that she had a bad feeling beforehand for not running everything by herself and said, “i had a bad feeling beforehand not having run everything thru the cdjs myself and tho I flagged it I wasn't insistent.” Grimes further shared her ‘big lesson’ in pointers.

She wrote, “1 if u want it done right, do it yrself”, “2 be a c**t even if ppl feel bad” and, “3 probably pretend it's fine and engage w the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining.”

Grimes assured her fans in the apology that she would personally organize all the files next well and wouldn't let such a thing happen again. She mentioned that she has spent months working on this show, music, and visuals and admitted that she is not in the best mood at the moment.

Later in the apology, the musician said that she learned some good lessons. She ended the apology by asking her fans to forgive her.

Take a look at her apology on X:

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself - to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024

More on Grimes and this year’s Coachella

After her Coachella 2024 performance, Grimes was faced with mixed opinions. While some criticized her, fans of the singer supported her despite the technical errors during her performance. The singer in the apology has assured that the next time no such thing will happen. Fans are seemingly convinced that Grimes will wow them during her next performance.

This year’s Coachella was a treat to many fans of other artists like Lana Del Rey and Billie Eilish, Nelly Furtado, Shakira, Bizarrap, and many more. Many fans were excited seeing Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith’s reunion, not to mention how Taylor Swift and her beau Travis Kelce enjoyed Ice Spice’s performance during the festival.

