Grimes Flaunts Her New Relationship With DJ Anyma While Her Custody Battle With Elon Musk Continues

Canadian musician and singer-songwriter Grimes has been in love! It is none other than charming Italian DJ, Anyma. The two posted adorable pictures on social media that indirectly hinted at their relationship. While people could not figure out at first that the person was DJ Anyma, they soon recognized him by his body type and more. Who is Grimes? Who is DJ Anyma and what is the ELon Musk custody battle all about? FInd out.

Is Grimes dating DJ Anyma?

Yes. In a recent post on Grimes’ Instagram on March 22, 2024, the Genesis singer posted a series of photos where Grimes and DJ Anyma were standing against the red backdrop and sharing an intimate moment. The pictures were captioned, “Beauty and the Beast”. One user commented, “anyma and grimes the edm couple final boss” while another said, “it’s @anyma they have music together and have performed together as well “ with a fire emoji. Everyone has speculated that DJ Anyma and Grimes are having a new album by the name of Beauty and the Beast. As Anyma is not tagged in the pictures, one user even points out, “Why is everyone acting like we don’t know him? This is the DJ of the moment, Matteo - aka @anyma . Grimes even has music with him… he has been getting a lot of popularity lately for his shows, the visuals and maybe his good looks” with a smiley emoji. This happened after the comment section broke out asking who is in the picture.

Who were Anyma and Grimes with in the past?

Anyma was married to Vittoria Ceretti and the two separated after three years of marriage. Ceretti is now dating Leonardo DiCaprio. Grimes on the other hand had a long running relationship with business tycoon Elon Musk that ended with a custody battle over their children. They dated on and off for four years, and post March 2022, Grimes confirmed their separation for the better. This happened after having their second baby. However, they dated again and secretly had a third child in mid June 2022. However, post their separation, Musk sued Grimes quietly for a custody battle to which the 4am singer responded. The matter has been going on since. As Anyma and Grimes bask in their romance, stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

