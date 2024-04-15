'Left It All On Stage': Nelly Furtado Shows Finger Injury After Falling During Coachella 2024 Performance

This year’s Coachella is getting wilder and wilder, as many singers have been delivering banger performances. Adding to the list was Nelly Furtado, who left everyone in awe with her first-ever Coachella performance. The iconic singer performed her iconic songs and moves, making the people at Coachella enjoy her set to the fullest.

Furtado’s vibe on stage was very alluring and reminded us of how powerful her vocals are! She brought the energy of the crowd so high, and the atmosphere became nostalgic as the crowd sang and danced to her iconic songs.

However, during her performance, the singer tripped and fell on the stage, sustaining an injury to her finger. Read ahead to know more about it.

Know more about the incident

It seems the singer tripped and fell pretty hard, as her finger was bleeding. The Promiscuous Girl singer shared a story on Instagram and showed her finger full of blood. In the story, she can be heard saying, “This Barbie likes to rave.” She captioned that story, “Literally left it all on the stage…including my blood.”

The singer tripped and fell after she joined Dom Dolla to perform their single, Eat Your Man. She also posted that clip in her Instagram story. In the story, we can hear the singer singing the lyric, “moving my body like a nympho," just before she falls on stage. She quickly pulled herself together and carried on the performance.

In this story, she wrote, “Eat your man…not the stage.” This could be a witty way of referencing her iconic song, Maneater, which she performed at Coachella.

Nelly Furtado gave a style statement on stage

Her outfit during the performance gave us the ultimate Barbie energy. With early 2000s fashion coming back, many stars are seen wearing the iconic pieces and patterns that were worn in the early 2000s.

Furtado, who ruled the 2000s with her songs, made a style statement on stage. She wore a pink embellished Butterfly top, which was made famous by Mariah Carey and Salma Hayek in the early 2000s.

This iconic top is back again and Furtado flaunted it on stage. She paired it with pink baggy pants. She also wore long pink gloves with fringes and topped the look with pink shimmery eye- makeup and pink glossy lipstick, along with hoop earrings that complemented the outfit.

