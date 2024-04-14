'I'm Not Good Enough At Math': Grimes Faces Technical Issues During Coachella 2024 Performance; Asks Fans To Not 'Judge' Her

Grimes, 36, who performed at this year's Coachella faced some major technical difficulties. The singer is popularly known for her dance/ electronic genre. Majorly her performances are filled with great visual and on-point technical support.

The singer has also previously performed at Coachella. However this time, it was not the same as her last performances. The Genesis singer seemed very agitated when she was facing this problem during her 50-minute show. The singer told people about the technical issue and asked people not to judge her.

This performance is being talked about over social media garnering her mixed reactions from fans. When such issues arise while performing especially at Coachella, the performer has to face many opinions and reactions. Similarly, Grimes is facing the same.

What happened during Grimes’s performance

As per Variety, everything was fine initially during her performance at Coachella 2024. Grimes made her entry on the Sahara Stage on a futuristic vehicle that appeared like a spider, crawling on the stage. She took the backseat of this vehicle.

As per the outlet, the singer had to restart Music 4 Machines many times just after her halfway remark. She explained to the audience that the songs were playing at double the speed. She said, “This is a difficult thing to explain but we’re having a major technical error.”

Asking the audience not the judge her, she said, “Don’t judge me for being bad a calculating things.” The singer failed to ‘do the math in real time’ when it came to remembering the tempo of each song. She decided to play her unreleased songs, including the ones she freshly recorded in the past few days.

In between the tracks, the singer seemingly frustrated and stated that it wasn't her fault that the set was falling apart. She said, “I’m trying to think. I’m not good enough at math for this shit.”

Fans reaction on Grimes’s performance

Since it was a Coachella performance, many fans had high expectations from Grimes. Due to the technical difficulties during her performance, many fans expressed their disappointment.

One user tweeted on X, “i can’t tell if grimes literally doesn’t know how to hit the tempo reset at coachella or if her decks are genuinely messed up. she’s done this a million times surely it’s the decks." The user further questioned her tech team, “where is her tech??? why is no one helping her????”

Another user tweeted, “Grimes’ tracks are at double tempo for some reason and she’s tried to explain like 6 times now she can’t mix them on the fly.”

Grimes’ tracks are at double tempo for some reason and she’s tried to explain like 6 times now she can’t mix them on the fly 💀 pic.twitter.com/U7J8R0PddC — Shane (@shane1409) April 14, 2024

One user tweeted on Grimes being cut mid-performance, saying, “grimes basically forgot how to DJ, started just playing tracks, and eventually got cut off mid song because she was over time lmao.” The user further added, “that's all the coachella I'll ever need, thank you.”

Some fans, regardless of the technical difficulties enjoyed the performance. A user on X tweeted, “#Grimes at #Coachella was a vibe. I don’t care about the technical difficulties."

